The Witcher 3 DLC Release Seemingly Teased

CD Projekt Red has seemingly teased the heavily rumored, but still unofficial, DLC for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which some previous rumors have said will be a connector between The Witcher 3 and the upcoming release of The Witcher 4. These same rumors have also previously claimed that this DLC will be released this year, and some new comments from CD Projekt seem to reinforce this tidbit.

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During a recent earnings call with investors, CD Projekt Red confirmed it has an unannounced project releasing this year. Obviously, it’s not teasing what this project is, but there is a ton to read between the lines of what is shared. For one, this has to be a smaller release because any bigger release in 2026 would have been announced already. More importantly, the project is being published by CD Projekt Red, not developed by it. Rather, it is being developed by Fool’s Theory. This is important because CD Projekt Red is busy with The Witcher 4 and Cyberpunk 2, so if The Witcher 3 was going to get DLC, it probably would be made by an external team. Meanwhile, Fool’s Theory was founded and staffed by ex-CD Projekt Red developers, and this studio is already working with CDPR on the upcoming remake of The Witcher, which is a ways off, opening the door for this DLC to take priority and release sooner.

The Stars Are Aligning for The Witcher 3 DLC

Considering the rumors and considering everything above, when CD Projekt Red refers to an unannounced project it is releasing this year, it’s seemingly teasing The Witcher 3 DLC, especially since it’s referred to as “project” and not as a “game.” There’s more, though. When there were rumors of more Cyberpunk 2077 DLC swirling around, CD Projekt Red was quick to shut them down, a nice gesture towards fans, so no false expectations could build before crashing and burning. Consequently, the Polish company has shown its hand and revealed that it will shoot down false rumors. What rumors has it not commented on? Rumors about DLC for The Witcher 3.

All of that said, remember to take everything here for what it is, which is ultimately speculation. If The Witcher 3 DLC is going to release this year, though, it will be announced soon, as during the same earnings call, CD Projekt Red said it’s not a fan of shadow drops. To this end, The Witcher 3’s anniversary on May 19 is a date to keep an eye on, as well as Summer Games Fest and Xbox’s summer showcase.

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