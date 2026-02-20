Tomb Raider Games Are Only $1 for a Limited Time

Tomb Raider games are available for less than $1 right now, for a limited time. The Tomb Raider series is undeniably not as relevant as it used to be, partially because there hasn’t been a proper new game since 2018’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider. There is a new game in the works, though, Tomb Raider Catalyst, which looks poised to make a huge change to the series’ formula. However, most fans of the series prefer the old-school games, aka Tomb Raider of yesteryear. If you are one of these Lara Croft fans, then these new deals are going to especially tickle your fancy. That said, there is also an incredible new deal for a more modern Tomb Raider game as well.

There are four noteworthy deals, in particular. The first is for Tomb Raider: Anniversary, which is currently available for $0.98 on the Humble Store. This is the 2007 remake of the original and first Tomb Raider game released in 1996. Upon release, it earned an 82 on Metacritic. Its predecessor, Tomb Raider Legend, is also on sale via the Humble Store, where it is $0.97. This was the seventh installment in the series and served as a reboot and reimagining of Lara Croft and the series. It is also essentially a prequel to the first game, and like its successor, earned an 82 on Metacritic at the time of release. Completing what is known as the Legend trilogy is 2008’s Tomb Raider Underworld, which is also less than $1 on the Humble Store right now. More specifically, it is available for $0.98. When this installment was originally released, it earned slightly lower review scores, but it is obviously necessary to play to complete the trilogy.

Modern Tomb Raider Game Also Dirt Cheap

Every one of the deals above comes from Humble Store and is available until February 26. If modern Tomb Raider games are more your speed, though, there is one noteworthy deal via Fanatical. Until February 23, Fanatical has 2013’s reboot of the series, which followed the aforementioned Legend trilogy and began the Survivor trilogy, Tomb Raider, available for just $2.97. Fanatical doens’t just have the base version of the game for this price, but the “GOTY Bundle.”

With the aforementioned Tomb Raider game on the horizon, now is a good time to check out the series that inspired many, including Uncharted, for next to nothing. That said, the new game is another reboot, so it will not meaningfully connect to any game above.

