Ubisoft Games Just $2 for One Week Only

There are a few Ubisoft games available for just $2, but the discounts that facilitate these deals are set to expire soon. To this end, three of the four deals are set to expire on April 27, while the other is set to expire on April 23. The former three deals are for Steam codes, while the latter deal comes from the PlayStation Store. Unfortunately, none of the four deals are available for Nintendo or Xbox platforms.

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Of course, none of the deals are for the newest Ubisoft games, which won’t be discounted to $2 for many years. What PlayStation and PC gamers have instead are three Ubisoft games from yesteryear, as well as one PS4 and Xbox One generation release. Meanwhile, in the case of 75% of these games, they have never been available cheaper than this.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

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Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time is arguably the best Ubisoft game of all time, and certainly one of the best games of its generation. The action-adventure game was released by Ubisoft Montreal back in 2003 as a reboot to the franchise, and what a reboot it was. It remains the high point for the series, as its 92 on Metacritic demonstrates.

Grow Home

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Grow Home was released in 2015 by Ubisoft Reflections — which was actually shut down in 2025 — as a PS4 console exclusive. The adventure platformer earned a 75 on Metacritic and then got a sequel in 2016 called Grow Up.

Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood

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Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood was released in 2009 by Techland, the studio that would go on to make Dead Island and Dying Light. It is the second game in the Call of Juarez trilogy, but actually still good for newcomers because it is a prequel to the first game. At release, it earned a 78 on Metacritic.

Prince of Persia

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Prince of Persia is the second reboot of the franchise, released in 2008. It was not as good as the first reboot, though. It was released by the same developer, but to a lower Metacritic score, which was 80, or at least the median score was.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the various conversations happening right now on the ComicBook Forum.