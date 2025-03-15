Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era Holding Limited-Time Playtest

The Heroes of Might & Magic series is one of the most iconic and renownedstrategy series of all time. Heroes of Might & Magic III lands as one of the best strategy games, and fans have been hopeful the series returns to its roots and greatness. Developer Unfrozen has partnered with Ubisoft in creating Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era and so far it is looking up to the task. Unfrozen is aiming to bring the classic gameplay and pair it with updated graphics. With no official release date outside of 2025, fans have been dying to get a closer look, and Unfrozen is giving just that to select Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era fans.

Unfrozen is hosting a playtest for Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era from March 17th until March 28th. During this playtest, fans can jump into the Arena mode. With the Arena mode, players can engage in battle and discover everything all the new and returning factions have, including units, spells, and strategies. There is a limited amount of slots available, so ensure you get a spot by requesting access via Steam as soon as possible.

You've been asking us to let you try Olden Era out and so here we are — starting TODAY, the signups for our Arena mode are open! Do hurry though as we will accept only a limited amount of people: first come, first served!



We’ll start the Arena playtests on March 17th and wrap… pic.twitter.com/2pbZVsSlR8 — Unfrozen (@Unfrozen_Studio) March 14, 2025

Players can use the various factions to wage war against others in Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era. While exploration and conquests are major parts of the series, the Arena playtest will focus on combat. Players take to the field with their faction, employing heroes and units to defeat their opponents. Battles can take place on open fields, obstruction-filled terrain, or even during castle sieges.

Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era takes place in the world of Enroth, specifically on the continent of Jadame. It contains six factions, each vying for control of the continent and its resources. Classic factions return, such as the Dungeon and Necropolis, but new factions like the Hive are also available to choose from.

While no official release date is known for the early access launch, Unfrozen has released numerous videos detailing the game and the different factions. The latest video gives an in-depth look at the Arena in Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era and will prepare newcomers and veterans alike for the next age of Heroes of Might & Magic. Be sure to register your interest in the Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era Arena playtest to try it out for yourself.