Highly Anticipated Strategy RPG Finally Sets Release Date (And It’s Soon)

Many long-running franchises stay relevant with new game releases every few years. Others lean on remakes and re-releases to keep fans engaged while working on their next new installment (ahem, Elder Scrolls). And then, there are franchises that quietly fade into the background, leaving fans to wonder what’s next. That was the case for the beloved strategy RPG series Heroes of Might and Magic until recently.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The last Heroes of Might and Magic game released back in 2015, with nearly 10 years of silence before its next new installment was announced. Since it was first revealed in 2024, fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era. And at long last, the team at Unfrozen and Hooded Horse have confirmed that Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era launches into Early Access on April 30th. Here’s what we know.

Heroes of Might and Magic Returns with Olden Era This Month

Image courtesy of Unfrozen and Hooded Horse

Heroes of Might and Magic is widely praised as one of the best strategy RPG series around. But its more recent entries received a bit of a mixed reception, which may have contributed to the pause in new releases over the past 11 years. However, this upcoming installment looks like an exciting return to form, channeling what players loved about the franchise’s best games and hopefully ditching what made later entries feel lackluster. Pitched as a game for “series veterans and newcomers alike,” the demo for Olden Era has been received pretty positively by fans since it arrived in late 2025.

Now, after an initial delay, the Early Access release date for Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era is finally upon us. On April 30th, players will be able to experience the first new game in the franchise in over a decade when it arrives on Steam. Before I dig into the specifics for what you can expect from the Early Access build, check out the release date trailer below to get a look at the gameplay and graphics:

Play video

If that trailer has you more than ready to dive into Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era, we don’t have too long to wait. The game’s Early Access build will, of course, not be the final game. But it does have plenty to offer fans excited to see the series return, or eager to check it out for the first time.

At launch, Olden Era will have 6 unique factions for players to choose from. There will be an in-game tutorial to show you the ropes for the new and familiar turn-based strategy elements, and players will be able to experience the first act of the campaign. In addition, the game will feature several premade scenarios for fans to enjoy, with the plan to add more throughout Early Access. With its Random Map Generator, Olden Era is aiming for replayability right out of the gate. You can even create your own maps in a pre-release version of the Map Editor.

There will be Classic, Single Hero, and Arena Modes to choose from for both single-player and multiplayer experiences. Speaking of multiplayer, competitive gamers can enjoy matchmaking and ranked play during the Early Access period, as well. If you prefer your challenges in person, you can use Hotseat mode to play against friends and family on a single PC.

Additional content will be added throughout the Early Access period based on player feedback. If you want to be among the first to check out the latest installment in the classic strategy RPG series, you can Wishlist Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era on Steam to be notified when it goes live on April 30th. The Early Access version will also be available via Xbox PC in the Microsoft Store.

Are you excited to finally have a release date for Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!