A Sequel to This Pokémon Game Would Be Far Better Than Gen 10

Pokémon has seen another successful year thanks to Legends: Z-A, a spin-off that changed up the series’ formula once again while bringing back nostalgic systems like Mega Evolutions. The next Pokémon game on everyone’s minds is Gen 10, the follow-up to Pokémon Scarlet & Violet with perhaps a new region to explore and Pokémon to catch. However, with fatigue from the iconic RPG weighing on fans more than ever, perhaps revisiting a different spin-off series instead might be the right move.

One of the reasons why Legends: Arceus and Legends: Z-A felt like such breathes of fresh air were how unique they were compared to normal Pokémon games. For example, Legends: Z-A had a greater emphasis on fast-paced battles, while Legends: Arceus highlighted more open-ended exploration. While the mainline games are RPGs in every sense, injecting more traditional mechanics from the genre can create something similar yet different for players to enjoy.

Any Pokémon: Mystery Dungeon News Would Be Just As Exciting As Gen 10

Few series are as beloved as Pokémon Mystery Dungeon, perhaps the most well known spin-off from mainline Generations outside of recent Legends titles. These games dive deeper into the RPG aspect of Pokémon, creating interesting twists to the franchise that create an entirely new experience. The main gimmick of a Mystery Dungeon games is that you play as a Pokémon who explores multi-layered dungeons, taking on bosses and navigating interesting stories with a partner Pokémon.

Players love Mystery Dungeon for its surprisingly deep narratives and impeccable gameplay, where you and your partner grow stronger like any other game in the series. However, as you explore dungeons, you can recruit allies to your team and complete various goals in lengthy expeditions that never get too boring. While there are still familiar Pokemon style “turns” as you run into enemies, dungeon layouts and move changes build a new combat system that stands apart from any Generation.

Some moves cause new status effects while items change the game in new ways too, flipping what you think you know about Pokémon on its head. While type match-ups still exist, there are less emphasized, encouraging you to find out-of-the-box solutions to get through the toughest dungeons. Add on special item effects, limited currency mechanics, and party customization, and Mystery Dungeon feels more like a standard JRPG than most other Pokémon games ever reach.

Mystery Dungeon Fans Haven’t Had Anything New For The Last 6 Years

The last time this stellar series was seen was back in 2020, where remakes of Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red & Blue Rescue Team were made into Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX. These games brought back fan-favorite features, such as the selection of your protagonist Pokémon though a personality quiz, but introduced new 3D graphics more in tone with current Pokémon titles. Since then, there has been surprisingly little mention of this spin-off, with its last new game coming out with Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon back in 2015.

Furthermore, the remakes of Mystery Dungeons‘ first games still shared some of the dated qualities of the originals, which were far more tedious compared to later entries in the series. Since 2020, there hasn’t been any mention of a remaster of Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Time/Darkness or Explorers of Sky, with the latter arguably being the most “complete” version of the Gen 4 follow-up. The Explorers games are fan-favorites, featuring an incredible story that had surprising depth when you consider its intended audience of a younger generation.

Remakes, Remasters, Or Sequels To Pokémon’s Most Interesting Spin-Off Would Be Amazing

As regional forms of Pokémon and larger open worlds have defined recent Generations, there are plenty of new features that could be fascinating in a remade or new Mystery Dungeon game. For example, the Gigantamax forms of Pokémon from Sword and Shield might be the source for larger-than-life bosses in another Mystery Dungeon experience. Even if there isn’t a brand-new sequel, retrofitting individual Pokémon or concepts from mainline games into a remade Mystery Dungeon title would be just as interesting.

For both new players and veterans to the Mystery Dungeon series, part of the appeal of a remaster or sequel would be the ability to recruit or play as new Pokémon. Starters from recent Generations, like Litleo, Sobble, Sprigatito, or a variety of fresh Pokémon could provide similar but different changes to older games, while also being the cornerstone of something fresh. The introduction of regional forms from Legends adds another angle that Mystery Dungeon might explore too, setting up a wide range of possibilities.

Despite the inevitability of a 10th Generation of Pokémon mainline games, there’s an argument to be made about a Mystery Dungeon title taking the spotlight first. Pokémon Mystery Dungeon has never had as many restrictions as the series that inspired it, existing free from the linear gameplay that defined an iconic title, but has been reused enough times to be predictable.

Do you think they should remake or create a sequel to Mystery Dungeon games before Gen 10?