These 3 Pokemon Legends: Z-A Features Need to Come Back in Gen 10 (But 1 Definitely Doesn’t)

With Pokemon Legends: Z-A out in the wild, many Pokemon fans are starting to turn our attention to Gen 10. Even if you’re still Shiny hunting your way around Lumiose City, it’s hard not to get excited for the next true main series installment. So far, we don’t know much about Gen 10, although most fans expect it to arrive sometime in 2026. Leaks and rumors may have unveiled some details, but until they’re confirmed, it’s anyone’s guess what our next Pokemon game will be like. After playing Pokemon Legends: Z-A, though, I certainly hope some features become staples going forward.

Legends games are kind of their own thing, not quite a spinoff, not quite main series. But many think these titles are a sort of testing ground for Pokemon and Game Freak to experiment. And if that’s the case, I’m really hoping some of the best things about Pokemon Legends: Z-A will become new mainstays of the series, with one major exception. Here are 3 things about Pokemon Legends: Z-A that I hope come back in Gen 10, plus the 1 feature I’d like to stay a Legends exclusive.

3) Make Alpha Pokemon a Main Series Staple

Screenshot by ComicBook

Alpha Pokemon, giant powerful versions of our faves, were first introduced in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. They made a return in Legends: Z-A, and have been a real delight for photo mode and beyond. Although these tough contenders can be tricky to battle, many players love collecting giant-sized versions of their favorite Pokemon. In fact, many fans are hoping to see Alpha Pokemon become a main series feature after seeing them in both Legends games.

While I’m still haunted by that uber-aggressive Alpha Houndoom, I do think adding alphas to Gen 10 and beyond would be a fun way to mix things up without going too far. It’d add another layer to Shiny hunting for those who enjoy crafting an extra-special team during the post-game.

2) Let Us Eat at Cafes/Restaurants With Pokemon

Screenshot by ComicBook

If there’s one thing it seems like people are almost universally enjoying about Legends: Z-A, it’s taking Pokemon photos at cafes. Being able to sit down in various locations with your favorite Pokemon, in your custom outfit, is a small but important perk of the game. It would be fun to see future Pokemon games incorporate similar spaces where we can relax with our Pokemon in a low-key way.

Games like Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have something similar in the sandwich-making, and Pokemon Sword & Shield had curry and camping. However, those require a little more lift from the player than just sitting down somewhere cute. I want crafting back in a big way in Gen 10, but it’d be nice if we also had a quicker and easier option to refresh our team and get a cute photo op.

1) Keep Robust Character Customization

Screenshot by ComicBook

First and foremost, Gen 10 absolutely can’t take a step back in terms of character customization. Having a full range of different clothing items and accessories to play with, along with the ability to adjust what our character looks like, is a huge perk in Legends: Z-A. This game has the best character customization of any Pokemon game, and it would be a huge shame if Gen 10 was a step back in this regard.

Although it isn’t necessarily a major gameplay feature, having the ability to custom-craft your character makes the Pokemon experience so much more immersive. And given how often the main character doesn’t have much personality, adding that personal flair through your own outfit and hairstyle helps make it feel like your own.

But Real-Time Battles Can Go

Screenshot by ComicBook

As much as the real-time battles are a fun experiment in Pokemon Legends: Z-A, I hope they don’t come back for Gen 10. I like a good action game, but turn-based battles make Pokemon much easier to jump in and out of. Moves work differently in these real-time battles, so it mixes up the meta that competitive players are used to.

Having real-time in Legends games seems like a fun move forward, but in terms of the main series, let’s keep it turn-based. That classic battle style is part of what defines Pokemon, and I’d hate to see it go away. Leave real-time with Legends games and spinoffs, and keep the main series turn-based, please and thank you.

