Arc Raiders Fans Upset Over In-Game Purchases and Credits (And Why It Might Change)

Few games, especially shooters, have excited me as much as Embark Studio’s Arc Raiders. This new extraction shooter mixes PvP with PvE in a unique setting. The game’s previous hit, The Finals, delighted me, and I expected the same from the studio’s next project. A focused extraction shooter in which I could drop in and battle robots while trying to survive. However, with its $40 price tag, I was disappointed to see that it included microtransactions, at least as per the asking price Embark had set. This isn’t unheard of, as Helldivers 2 proved to be incredibly popular with a similar model.

Others have shared this same opinion and are understandably upset. After all, microtransactions make sense in a free-to-play game, but a paid game just feels off. Especially when the premium currency is quite rare. But Embark Studios has me hopeful that things will change and players will see improvements, as the studio is open to feedback and has proved this with The Finals.

Arc Raiders Is a Premium Game With Microtransactions

Arc Raiders launched as a paid title: $40 for the standard edition. Initially, it was going to be free-to-play, but the developers explicitly stated they opted out of this model so they could focus more on what truly matters for this game: creating an engaging, balanced, and replayable action survival experience. But despite that positioning, the monetization model includes premium currency, cosmetic bundles, and a battle-pass style system, hallmarks of free-to-play live-service games.

Raider Tokens are the game’s premium currency and are required to purchase items from the in-game store. Other currencies allow you to purchase items from the traders or expand your storage, but cannot be used for premium items. Many cosmetic bundles cost between 1,000 and 2,500 tokens, or roughly $10-$25 each. The problem fans point out: “Paid the game, now paying again for skins? This feels wrong.”

The store’s pricing and currency bundling create friction. Players did receive 500 tokens in response to an issue during the server slam, but this was only a third of the required amount. With few ways to earn Raider Tokens, fans are left wondering what the future of cosmetics will be. Some even wonder if there should be paid skins in the game at all.

Are Arc Raiders’ Cosmetic Bundles Worth the Asking Price?

When you drop $40 to buy the base game, you expect to get the full experience. However, this illusion is shattered when you see $20 cosmetic bundles in the Arc Raiders store. Sure, the cosmetics don’t affect gameplay, but considering how long you’ll be staring at your raider, you want to customize your appearance. One of the arguments in favor is that cosmetics are harmless. But the other side of this is accessibility, and how players will miss out on this by not purchasing Raider Tokens.

I like to change my outfit based on the map I choose, allowing me to better blend in with my surroundings in case I encounter a hostile raider. But I can’t bring myself to pay for Arc Raiders’ cosmetics. Bundles typically come with an outfit, backpack, and other items, but ultimately don’t feel worth the price. A part of this problem is the fact that you cannot mix-and-match items from different outfits.

If Embark Studios lowered the price, say between $10 and $15, then I’d feel more inclined to purchase bundles. Some players don’t mind spending the money to customize their raider, but others can’t justify it on top of the $40 entry fee. The silver lining is that Embark Studios listens to player feedback and has made changes to The Finals, giving players more opportunities to earn premium currency and adjusting prices.

Arc Raiders Needs a Better Way to Get Premium Currency

One of the most frequently cited community complaints: the lack of meaningful ways to earn premium currency through gameplay. Currently, the only way to earn Raider Tokens is by completing challenges and unlocking Cred. Cred can then be used to purchase Raider Tokens through the Raider Deck. Right now, all players can access the Raider Deck for free, which acts as a battle pass. But it is almost guaranteed that future Raider Decks will be paid going forward.

Embark Studios needs to add more ways or make it easier to get Raider Tokens in-game. Completing challenges and earning them through the Raider Deck is incredibly grindy, especially as you have to make purchases to unlock later tiers in the battle pass. With no way to reroll challenges either, you are forced to complete random objectives that may not match your play style or options.

Helldivers 2 set the standard when it comes to paid games with microtransactions, and fans agree. Embark Studios either needs to add new ways to earn Raider Tokens or make the grind less tedious. Increasing the amount of Cred earned from challenges would be a good method, or giving unique tasks that reward Raider Tokens upon completion. The good news is that Arc Raiders is still fairly new, and there is plenty of time for changes to be made. I fully believe Embark Studios will be able to keep the game alive and create an engaging and fair live-service title.

