New Disney x Fortnite Details Suggest It’s Disney Infinity 2.0

It’s been over a year since Disney first announced a massive collab with Fortnite owner Epic Games. The partnership centers on creating a new Disney “universe” within Fortnite, creating a massive game mode full of Disney characters and content. While we don’t yet know when this new Disney realm will arrive in Fortnite, Disney recently revealed more details about what it will look like when gamers finally get to experience it for themselves. The new info comes from a recent Disney shareholder meeting, where the company detailed its big plans for Disney Fortnite.

During the shareholder meeting, Disney had plenty to share, including plans for Coco 2 and expanding the theme parks. The CEO also outlined some of the company’s big plans for its partnership with Epic Games. Notably, he described the project as an “entire Entertainment Universe in parallel with Fortnite.” While Disney characters have appeared in other Fortnite game modes, this new project will likely be a spinoff game mode like LEGO Fortnite. This new Fortnite universe will include the ability to play various Disney games, as well as create your own. For those who enjoy putting their creativity to the test, that certainly sounds promising.

In addition to new ways to play in-game, the Fortnite x Disney collab will naturally include plenty of things to buy. Disney has confirmed that their Fortnite project will allow for in-game Disney purchases, but will also lead to real-world, physical goods. Given the Loungefly merch tie-ins with Disney Dreamlight Valley, this is nothing new. What the Disney x Fortnite merch will look like, however, we’ll have to wait and see.

Disney x Fortnite Collab Draws Comparisons to Disney Infinity

Fan reactions to the update have been mixed. Some are excited to see what could potentially be something like a return to the now-defunct action-adventure game Disney Infinity. This game let players explore a massive sandbox full of customizable, open-world creations that largely allowed gamers to develop their own gameplay. The game was discontinued, with all online support removed, though you can still play the “Gold Editions.” For many, the idea of creating their own games in Disney’s version of Fortnite sounds like an attempt to revisit this idea.

Others have been quick to point out that a customizable world full of Disney characters already exists in popular cozy game Disney Dreamlight Valley. This game is geared around rebuilding the valley and befriending characters, limiting its scope more than it sounds like the open creativity of Disney x Fortnite would do. Whereas the in-game activities in Disney Dreamlight Valley are pretty prescribed for players, creating new game modes in Disney Fortnite could lead to many new ways to engage with Disney characters.

As many have pointed out, Disney owns far more than just the classic cartoon Disney characters that largely comprise Disney Dreamlight Valley. A Disney universe in Fortnite could include characters from the company’s other properties like Star Wars and Marvel. If true, the possibilities for game modes (and merch tie-ins) would be massive.

Not everyone wants a full-blown Disney world in Fortnite, however. Many gamers are just calling for Disney skins in existing modes like Battle Royale. Whether this will emerge as part of the Epic Games partnership hasn’t yet been confirmed, though it’s certainly possible as the teams continue working together on this project.

What do you think about a Disney universe in Fortnite? Let us know in the comments below!