GameStop’s Trade Everything Deal Explained In Detail: What You Can Sell (& What You Can’t Might Surprise You)

GameStop is doing a special “Trade Anything Day” which will allow you to trade in almost anything, but you may have some questions about what isn’t allowed, how much you can get, and what other rules and terms may apply. GameStop is the largest gaming-focused retailer in the United States and has managed to stay relevant despite the industry shifting away from physical media. The majority of gaming is done digitally now, with some consoles not even having disc drives anymore. This has prompted GameStop to try and find other ways to attract customers, such as selling non-gaming items via Funko Pops and nerdy collectibles.

Still, GameStop is first and foremost a gaming store. To try and lure more foot traffic into the store, GameStop is hosting a special “Trade Anything Day” next month. It’s a marketing stunt that will ideally get more people into the store to potentially buy something. However, such a deal sparks a lot of questions. What’s the catch?

What is GameStop’s Sell Everything Deal?

DECEMBER 6 IS TRADE ANYTHING DAY.



Walk into any store and literally trade almost anything in exchange for store credit. pic.twitter.com/lIL7ShkskG — GameStop (@gamestop) November 17, 2025

On December 6th, GameStop will host a deal where you can trade in almost anything you want (with some exceptions) for store credit. This includes stuff that GameStop doesn’t typically sell, so start digging through your junk drawers for something interesting if you want to participate. This will be a one-day event, so if you’re interested, mark your calendar right now.

What You Can Sell (& For How Much)

For this GameStop deal, you can bring in a lot of random items. You could bring in movies, records, CDs, books, or toys. One of the key conditions is that whatever you bring must fit in a 20x20x20 measuring box, so don’t bring in anything too large. Unfortunately, you can only sell one item, and it will only be valued at $5 in-store credit. This is because GameStop isn’t a pawn shop, so they don’t have any sort of process where they can value individual items that aren’t in their system.

GameStop Trade Anything Promotion Information



-limited to 1 item per customer

-trade value set at $5 store credit

-suitable items traded will be donated to local charityhttps://t.co/sulbJH26k5 https://t.co/qclIwUM1vP pic.twitter.com/4GhMzFmc5l — Wario64 (@Wario64) November 18, 2025

GameStop will be donating all suitable items to local charities, so these won’t be resold in-store. So, make sure whatever you’re bringing in doesn’t hold too much value to you unless you’re okay with it going to a good cause. Of course, you can also bring in video games if you want, and those will be valued at whatever the normal trade-in value is.

What You Cannot Sell (& Why)

There’s a pretty extensive list of items you can’t sell. A lot of these things are common sense, such as illegal, inappropriate, and dangerous items. However, there are some items that GameStop isn’t accepting, seemingly due to them being either very large or highly expensive. You can see the whole list below.

Hazardous waste/chemicals

Lithium ion batteries or items containing lithium ion batteries

Weapons or ammo

Alcohol

Drugs (legal or not)

Tobacco

Dead or alive animals (Taxidermy items are valid for trade)

Computers (such as desktops, laptops, notebooks, all-in-ones, minis, workstations, e-readers, tablets, thin clients, smart displays, virtual reality headsets with built-in processor, interactive flat panel displays with built-in processor), excluding certain MacBooks GameStop normally accepts in trade.

Computer peripherals intended for use with a computer and weighing less than 100 pounds (monitors, keyboards/keypads, mice/pointing devices, external hard drives (excluding those normally accepted in trade)

facsimile machines, document scanners, printers, 3D printers, label printers, digital picture frames

Small electronic equipment (portable digital music players, VCRs, DVD players, DVRs, digital converter boxes, cable or satellite receivers, projectors including those with DVD player capability)

Small scale servers

TVs

Gift cards and other currency (foreign or domestic)

Jewelry

Sexual and explicit items

Items resembling body parts

Is the Sell Everything Deal Actually Worth It?

Unless you really want to put $5 towards a new game or console, this isn’t a very valuable deal for customers. You’d be better off taking these items directly to charity yourself and cutting out the middleman. It’ll be interesting to see if this deal actually results in any meaningful traffic for GameStop and if they bring this deal back next year.

