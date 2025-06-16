Borderlands 4 is up for pre-order, including the Collector’s Edition. However, there is only one way to get your hands on this limited version of the game: GameStop. The Borderlands 4 Collector’s Edition is a GameStop exclusive and no other retailer is selling it. Gearbox Software and 2K Games have come under flak prior to the release of Borderlands 4, and this exclusive partnership with GameStop has left many unhappy and worried about getting the Collector’s Edition.

While an exclusive retailer is not always a cause for concern, GameStop has not been doing too hot in 2025 and even has a class-action lawsuit against it. To make matters worse, the Borderlands 4 Collector’s Edition does not even include the game, physical or digital, and has a price tag of $149.99.

How to Pre-order Borderlands 4 Collector’s Edition – What’s Included

Borderlands 4 Collector’s Edition content.

The only way to pre-order Borderlands 4 Collector’s Edition is through GameStop and the only option is to “Ship to Home” rather than pick up in a store. Fans must drop $149.99 for the special edition and will have to pay an additional $69.99 for Borderlands 4. There is also a Super Deluxe Edition of the game for $129.99. Here is what comes with all versions of Borderlands 4.

Borderlands 4 Collector’s Edition ECHO-4 Statue Map of Kairos SHiFT Code (5 Golden Keys) Vault Symbol Necklace Set of 4 Double-Sided Lithograph Art Prints

Borderlands 4 Super Deluxe Edition Full base game 1 Vault Hunter Skin 1 Weapon Skin 1 ECHO-4 Drone Skin Firehawk’s Fury Weapon Skin Bounty Pack Bundle Vault Hunter Pack

Borderlands 4 Full base game



There are various pre-order bonuses for Borderlands 4, including a GameStop exclusive reward. Pre-ordering Borderlands 4 Super Deluxe Edition gives players a Gilded Glory Pack and those who pre-order any version of the game at GameStop get an exclusive Ripper Mask. The Ripper Mask is only available while supplies last, likely meaning early pre-orders are the best way to guarantee getting this collectible item.

Borderlands 4 is set to launch on September 12th for PC, Xbox Series X, and PlayStation 5. Pitchford did confirm that crossplay will be available in Borderlands 4, allowing players on all platforms to play together. There are various ways to purchase the game, but those interested in the Collector’s Edition will have to go through GameStop or miss out on this limited-edition version.