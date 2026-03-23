Gen 3 Was the Perfect Entry Point for Pokémon (And Still Is Today)

As the 10th Generation of Pokémon is likely to release within the next year or two, it’s easy to look back at the games where players first started their journeys. For many, this depended on what system they started playing on, whether it was the Nintendo Switch or even as far back as the original GameBoy Color. However, with new ports for older games coming to modern consoles, it gives players opportunities to choose games that have a better natural introduction to Pokémon‘s core concepts.

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Currently, the Nintendo Switch 2 has brought back Gen 3 games, specifically Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen. While it is unclear if any other older titles will be brought back for the newer device, the existence of these older titles alongside Gen 4’s Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl remakes makes a wide variety of Pokémon Generations available on the handheld console. Due to these additions to the Switch 2’s library, there are multiple arguments for which Pokémon game is best for beginners.

The 23rd Anniversary Of Pokémon Ruby, Sapphire, & Emerald Shows Why Gen 3 Is The Perfect Starting Point

Image courtesy of Game Freak

The Gen 3 Pokémon games, mainly Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire, turn 23 years old on March 19, 2026, at least based on their North American release. Similarly, FireRed and LeafGreen celebrates their 22nd Anniversary, marking a similar age to both sets of games from that era. Even Pokémon Emerald, a game often called the refinement of Ruby and Sapphire, came out only one year after the Kanto remakes.

The existence of all these games and their age might confuse Pokémon fans into believing that they are dated in some aspect. Although there are systems and mechanics that have changed over time, such as how easy it is to grind your Pokémon team’s levels, these games still remain incredibly accessible even decades later. In some ways, it can even be said that the Gen 3 games are a better starting point than other titles, simply because their rosters of Pokémon are much easier to digest.

The tight, simple, and somewhat linear structure of the Gen 3 games are incredibly similar, with very clear obstacles that players have to solve to move forward. Unlike the larger, open-worlds of newer titles, there’s far more focus on what players can or can’t do in Gen 3, including what world events to follow or which Gyms to challenge next. Exploration and backtracking is also much easier, consuming less time as players investigate the world for items or rare Pokémon.

Shorter experiences also contribute to this accessibility, giving new-time players more free time to learn and understand systems that would become standard in the series. The simplistic art styles in Gen 3’s games are not only charming, but are easier to explore in some ways too. Unlike larger 3D environments, the 2D approach to various locations in Gen 3 make it easier to discover hidden areas or characters who can provide crucial context to the game itself.

Improvements Over Past Pokémon Games Made The GameBoy Advance Titles Far Easier To Get Into

Compared to Pokémon titles that came before them, the Gen 3 games benefited from advancements from the GameBoy Color to GameBoy Advance. The Color had limited capacity for handheld graphics, looking rough even on ports or emulations years later. The original Pokémon Red, Blue, Yellow, Gold, Silver, and Crystal are products of their time, with very rough animations and environments that Gen 3 vastly improves through its visuals.

Compared to the first two Generations, Ruby and Sapphire are visual marvels, especially for the 2D pixel art they used. While not perfect, the sprites and animations for Pokémon battles were incredibly smooth, making conflicts much faster to get through for Trainer duels or wild encounters. At the same time, character conversations and general interactions were quicker, sometimes even being faster than modern Pokémon games allow. This alone makes for a much smoother experience, even if players are used to modern tutorials and loading slowing things down.

Original Gen 3 Games Are Still Some Of The Most Played Pokémon Titles Out There

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

As the success of the Switch 2 ports of FireRed and LeafGreen prove, it’s that many players still use Gen 3 as their starting point for the series. While Kanto is the original Pokémon location that organizes the original dive into the franchise near perfectly, Hoenn is equally a good place for players looking to start. Both regions have a very deliberate amount of Pokémon, and streamlined mechanics that don’t grow as complex as they would in later Generations.

The focused nature of the Gen 3 games don’t diminish the lengthy journey each title in that era provides. In fact, many aspects of those games make them easier to pick up and play, making them perfect for handheld consoles like the Switch 2. The smaller rosters of Pokémon Ruby, Sapphire, FireRed, LeafGreen, and Emerald don’t apply as much pressure to include nostalgic creatures from past games too, giving greater room for creative teams for a beginner’s exciting start.

What do you think are the best Pokémon games for getting into the series? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!