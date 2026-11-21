At some point, the Grand Theft Auto series is going to have a serious problem: reality is getting very good at doing its job. Why bother inventing a deranged internet celebrity when you can open your phone and find someone livestreaming a public meltdown for an audience of millions? Why write a ridiculous conspiracy theory when there’s probably already a podcast dedicated to it, complete with a merch store and a suspiciously expensive subscription tier? And why dream up some absurd fictional advertisement when the real world seems determined to make every product sound like it was conceived during a fever dream? These days, society is practically writing the jokes for it.

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Still, there is no reason for Grand Theft Auto 6 to hold back. Quite the opposite, actually. Now that the long-awaited sequel has finally arrived, Rockstar has an opportunity to deliver some of the sharpest satire the series has ever seen. The franchise has never been particularly interested in treating modern culture with reverence, and that’s a huge part of why I’ve always found it intriguing. Beneath the explosions and criminal escapades, there’s a cynical sense of humor that makes whatever its talking about absurdly close to the reality its pulling from. Its both hilarious and sad, yet I desperately want the studio to paint something completely unhinged on it, to mirror the way the world really run. The last thing I want is a Grand Theft Auto that suddenly remembers its manners.

Grand Theft Auto 6 Has Never Had More Material to Work With

Courtesy of Rockstar Games

The funniest thing about making a modern Grand Theft Auto game might be that Rockstar barely has to exaggerate some of the things it wants to mock anymore. Think about the internet personality who will do practically anything for a few seconds of attention, for example. These people don’t need to be particularly convincing as fictional characters anymore because the real versions are already out there, running amok, creating the content Rockstar needs. All Rockstar has to do is turn the dial until the absurdity becomes impossible to ignore.

GTA 6 has brought players back to Vice City, but the world surrounding it feels unmistakably shaped by the internet age. Its public presentation has already introduced social-media personalities and the sort of internet-fueled characters who could comfortably spend an entire day arguing with strangers online. Imagine driving through Vice City and having the entire world feel like one enormous algorithmically generated circus. That’s pretty much real life these days, and that’s the kind of environmental storytelling the series does so well.

I Don’t Want Rockstar to Pull Its Punches

Courtesy of Rockstar Games

There’s another reason I’m so protective of Grand Theft Auto‘s sense of humor: the series has never been at its most interesting when it’s trying to make everyone comfortable. Its satire works because it doesn’t politely ask permission before making a joke. In a lot of ways, its kind of of like South Park. Sometimes it’s absurd. Sometimes it’s downright mean. Occasionally, it lands on something so uncomfortably familiar that the laughter takes a second to arrive. That’s part of the appeal. A good joke doesn’t necessarily need to make its target happy, and I would hate to see Rockstar become so concerned with avoiding controversy that it sands away the personality that made the franchise distinctive in the first place.

That doesn’t mean I want GTA 6 to chase outrage or mistake being offensive for being clever. There’s a really big difference between having something interesting to say and simply trying to provoke a reaction. Rockstar is at its best when it understands the ridiculousness of the world it’s parodying, then finds a way to make that ridiculousness even more ridiculous. Grand Theft Auto, as franchise, as pretty much always been controversial because many don’t what the series it poking fun at. It has always been more than a crime simulator with a wicked sense of humor. It’s a funhouse mirror pointed directly at society. If society wasn’t so ridiculous in itself, there’d be hardly anything to write satire about. But, because that’s the not case, I hope Rockstar has absolutely no intention of straightening GTA 6 or any other future titles, out, because that would just be boring. You’ve just gotta laugh at life’s perpetual insanity, and Rockstar understand this well.

What parts of modern culture do you think GTA 6 does best at satirizing, and where do you want Rockstar to push its humor even further? Let us know in the comments below.