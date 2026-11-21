GTA 6 is part of a series inspired by legendary movies, such as GTA 3 almost being a direct copy of Scarface while The Sopranos, Miami Vice, Heat, No Country for Old Men, and, of course, Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas have been direct inspirations for other GTA games. Even spin-offs like GTA: San Andreas are tied to popular media influences, such as Boyz ‘n the Hood and other Los Angeles-centered crime dramas. As a result, it’s no surprise that GTA 6 has many movie and TV show references, albeit in more direct ways than ever before.

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There are plenty of Easter Eggs in GTA 6 already, from hidden cryptids to quests where literal aliens can be found like in past titles from the series. However, players are beginning to point out direct references to specific movies or shows, including a Fast and Furious Easter Egg inspiration that calls back to actor Paul Walker as a fascinating tribute. Considering the gameplay of the GTA series, these references are a great homage to what built the franchise, helping it reach the acclaimed status it has to where everyone wants to take off work to play its latest entry.

5. Fast and Furious – Paul Walker’s Car

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The Fast and Furious reference to Paul Walker in GTA 6 comes from the car the actor’s character had in the series being something you can get in the game. The green and blue muscle car once owned by Brian O’Conner is called the “Mitsubishi Eclipse” in-game, and is located in a Garage somewhere off the coast of Leonida. Players looking to embody Paul Walker’s character in Fast and Furious will have to travel to Vespucci Island to collect the car, but it may be difficult since it isn’t connected to a quest you can track. After some searching, you should come across the car naturally to take it for yourself.

While Paul Walker may have driven a Toyota Supra in Furious 7, the last movie he appeared in before his untimely passing, the 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse from The Fast and the Furious is a great tribute to the first movie in that high-speed franchise. While you won’t be able to drive with Dom in GTA 6 and the rest of his family, the Eclipse is a strong car to own and use during various missions. You may have to steal the car in GTA 6 to acquire it fully, but doing so can help you replicate The Fast and the Furious‘ most notorious moments with some nitro boosts of your own.

4. Terminator 2: Judgment Day – Shotgun Enemy

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One of the most subtle movie references in GTA 6 takes place during Chapter 1’s final mission, where Lucia has to break Jason out of the hospital after he was hurt. A sudden ambush in the space turns the medical facility into a battleground, where players have to fight through enemy waves to escape. However, this event kicks off with an enemy revealing a shotgun out of a crate of roses, attacking the player in a direct homage to Terminator 2: Judgement Day‘s Arnold Schwarzenegger T-800.

In the movie, the T-800 cyborg pulls the same trick, revealing a shotgun while pursuing John Conner, at a time where the movie doesn’t reveal that the machine is back from the future to protect him this time. The eerie hallway shot of the older Terminator model crushing a rose with a combat boot is iconic, so it makes complete sense that GTA 6 would pay homage to this legendary scene. However, the enemy with the shotgun in GTA 6 isn’t a new protector against the liquid metal T-1000, but rather an enemy you have to put down quickly if you want to survive.

3. Dexter – Dexter Morgan’s Apartment

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An underrated but incredibly detailed reference in GTA 6 is tied to the TV show Dexter, a show about a serial killer working in a bay area similar to GTA 6‘s Leonida. Traveling to the Washington Island sub-area of Vice City will lead you to a series of white apartments, which look fairly conspicuous at first glance. However, going northeast from Penmarch Isle may lead you to the edge of the Trinity Apartments, which Dexter fans will notice are named after The Trinity Killer, a famous antagonist from the show during its fourth season.

Dexter Morgan is a careful, meticulous sort, whose killings are more like personal rituals within an extremely private space rather than something grand and publicized. As a result, when you find an apartment with all its windows shuttered in Trinity Apartments, you’ll know you’re at the home of shady character. This apartment isn’t one you can go into, obviously, but it is a place where a ladder leads to the building’s roof, showing where a serial killer keeps their supplies. The Bay Harbor Butcher has clearly been busy, as indicated by two tool boxes, a knife, some gloves, a white rag, and other equipment in this area.

This is a rather detailed reference, as the roof of the GTA 6 apartment is also cluttered with various syringes alongside the tools Dexter Morgan uses. This refers to the way that Dexter knocks out his targets before bringing them back to his “lair” to be killed, which has changed over the seasons of the show. That being said, a boat in the distance visible from the GTA 6 location almost resembles Dexter‘s “Slice of Life” ship exactly, mirroring the vehicle Dexter would use to dump bodies of those he’d killed.

2. Collateral – Tom Cruise’s Character

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While Heat has been an influence on every GTA game, Collateral is another Michael Mann film that is directly replicated in GTA 6, down to the characters involved in it. At one point in the game, if you are offering taxi services (similar to Jamie Foxx’s character Max from the movie), a mysterious stranger might get in the car and pull a gun on you. This is referring to Tom Cruise’s character Vincent, a deadly hitman who hires Max to drive to several locations in the dead of night to kill several people tied to the trial of a criminal kingpin. While Vincent isn’t violent toward Max right away in the movie, in GTA 6, it’s down to business right away.

The GTA 6 character never says their name, but much like in the movie, they force you to drive them to a specific location, while also telling you to speed past a red light. The calm, matter-of-fact sociopathic behavior of the hitman perfectly reflects the personality of Vincent from Collateral, who remains one of Tom Cruise’s most underrated performances. The GTA 6 character is just as calculated as Vincent, as you speeding through a red light is an easy way to get you on traffic cameras, pinning you to his actions. The way this character ropes you into their job is almost a 1:1 to the events of the movie, making it a really fun callback to the 2004 thriller.

The hitman eventually takes you to a secluded alleyway, where some criminals are moving things out of a hideout, including some drugs and money. Much like one of the best scenes in Collateral, you can watch as the hitman quickly fires on and kills the criminals, doing his job with brutal efficiency. This Easter Egg, discovered by X user @Testyment and reposted by DiscussingFilm, ends with the player taking out the hitman using their own skills and looting the hideout. It’s unclear what else would happen if you let the hitman go, but it could be assumed that he may try to take you out to cover up loose ends.

1. The X-Files – The Truth is Out There

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There is an actual alien in GTA 6, along with abductions and strange government research that makes the game look like an episode of The X-Files. That grounded show was filled with sci-fi elements, mixing both the thrilling realism of government conspiracies and criminal activity with questions about the existence of the supernatural. As both Jason and Lucia, you can have some close encounters yourself, with each character going through their own adventures depending on your actions. To find this reference, all you have to do is find a random encounter in Port Gellhorn at night, where a woman is being abducted into the sky by a UFO.

If you’re Lucia or Jason, just seeing the UFO will cause you to be abducted next, where you lose consciousness and wake up some time later on the ground. This will unlock the “The Truth is Out There” trophy/achievement, which references the tagline of The X-Files directly. While main characters Mulder and Scully don’t appear, you can find similarly entwined characters in the GTA 6 map, with a garage being full of conspiracy theories that look insane at first. Further investigations into the UFO can even lead to Lucia exploring the interior of one, or Jason discovering a secret lab with a real little gray man who desires to return to the stars.

This might be the most detailed Easter Egg in the game, but there are others that go the extra mile to have players interact with them. For example, there are multiple references to Marvel Comics’ X-Men through in-game parodies of the mutant team, as well as a quest involving someone acting like The Incredible Hulk. The more you explore GTA 6, the more references you’ll find, making the game feel even larger and packed full of detail than you could have expected.

What has been your favorite Easter Egg to a movie or TV show in GTA 6 so far? Let us know in the comments below!