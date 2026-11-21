A remake of an exclusive NES RPG is now free for PS5 users with either PlayStation Plus Extra or PlayStation Plus Premium subscription as part of their most recent lineups. How long it’s set to be available with these subscriptions, Sony hasn’t disclosed. Most commonly, games are added to these tiers in 12-month and 24-month chunks. There is no guarantee that is the case here. Whatever the case, it will be plenty of time for subscribers to play the RPG in its entirety.

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Back in 1988, in Japan — and then in 1992 in the United States — developer Chunsoft and publisher Enix, before the latter merged with Square Soft to become known as Square Enix, released Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation. If this name doesn’t sound familiar at all, it may be because in the United States the game was known as Dragon Warrior III. In 1996, the game was remade for the SNES, and then remade again in 2001 for the Game Boy Color. More than two decades after this, a third remake was released in 2024 called Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake. It’s this remake that has been made free via PS Plus Extra and Plus Premium.

The original game was well received back in 1988. This is most evident by the fact that it was the best-selling game of the late 1980s, at least in Japan. In the United States, its footprint was smaller, just like the series as a whole. While it didn’t sell as well as it did in Japan, it did receive a warm reception among Western consumers. And the same is true of Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, which hit an 84 on Metacritic. Meanwhile, it has a similar user review score on the PlayStation Store. To this end, it has a 4.24 out of 5 stars on the digital PlayStation Store, which is roughly an 85 on a 100-point scale.

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A Classic RPG Reborn With a New Look

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake is specifically a remake of the classic RPG done in the art style of Octopath Traveler, another Square Enix RPG series that debuted in 2018. And if you know your RPGs, you will know Octopath Traveler’s primary claim to fame is its beautiful art style, which combines 2D traditional RPG art with a modern 3D presentation.

Dragon Quest III is a self-contained and isolated story. It’s not connected to its previous two games, which it actually serves as a prequel to in terms of timeline. As for the game’s story, it puts you into the shoes of the 16-year-old son of Ortega, a great hero who previously left his wife and child behind on a quest to defeat the villainous Archfiend, Baramos, but failed. Baramos still threatens the world, and now the king of Aliahan has summoned you to do what your father couldn’t.

Those who end up checking out the Square Enix RPG now that it is free with two of the three tiers of PlayStation Plus should expect to sink 30 to 35 hours into the game just to mainline it. Add side content, and this range is more like 40 to 45 hours. Meanwhile, completionists will need to put more like 65 to 70 hours into the old-school RPG.