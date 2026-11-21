A Nintendo Switch game that normally costs $80 on the Nintendo eShop is now available for $8. This is the result of a colossal 90% discount, live until December 1. Unfortunately, for those on Nintendo Switch 2, there is no native Nintendo Switch 2 version available, let alone available at this price. That said, the Nintendo Switch version is available to play on the Switch 2 via backward compatibility. Meanwhile, as you would expect, this is the lowest price the game in question has ever been available on the Nintendo eShop.

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In addition to a $70 game discounted to $7, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 users via the eShop can now snag LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition for $8. For those unfamiliar with this release, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was released in 2022 by developer Traveller’s Tales and publisher WB Games. The former notably specializes in LEGO games.

The 2022 release is notably the sixth installment in the LEGO Star Wars series, and, as the name implies, adapts all nine entries in the Skywalker Saga film series. This includes the originals, the prequels, and the modern trilogy. Meanwhile, its DLC, which is packaged with the base game in the Galactic Edition, adds characters from other films and even characters from some of the TV shows to the fold. This includes The Mandalorian, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and other more modern releases in the franchise.

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One of the Best Star Wars Games of the 2020s

Upon release, the LEGO Star Wars game earned a solid 82 on Metacritic, which didn’t put it among the best games of its year, but is about as much as you can expect a LEGO game to post on Metacritic. This more or less lines up with its user reviews across the Internet. The Nintendo eShop doesn’t have user reviews, but the game is multi-platform. On Steam, it has an 89% approval rating. Meanwhile, on the PlayStation Store, it has a 4.42 out of 5 stars, and on the Xbox Store, it has a 4/5 stars.

With its combined reception and popularity, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is one of the best Star Wars games of the 2020s. In fact, if you combine these two metrics, it’s arguably the most relevant Star Wars game of 2020, other than perhaps Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

At $8, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga gives Nintendo Switch users over 10 hours of content for every dollar. While the game can be beaten in roughly 20 hours by Switch users, this number increases to about 35 hours with side content. And then completionists will need more, like 90 hours with the Star Wars game.