If you’ve spotted an expensive sports car in Grand Theft Auto 6 and wondered why you can’t simply hotwire it, you’ll need a rather specialized piece of equipment. The Key Cloner is essential for stealing keyless vehicles, including some of the most desirable cars you’ll find throughout Leonida. Fortunately, unlocking it is straightforward once you reach the right point in the story.

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How to Unlock the Key Cloner in GTA 6

Image Courtesy of Rockstar Games

The Key Cloner becomes available during Chapter 3 through Randy’s mission “Clonin’ Keys, Makin’ Gs.” First, you’ll need to complete “Crosstown Traffic” before Randy’s job becomes available. During the mission, Randy asks you to steal a Granforma Zorrusso from the parking garage at Hathaway Apartments in Ocean Beach. Once you reach the location, Randy will contact you and introduce the Key Cloner.

Open your in-game phone and install the key_cloner_v1.6.9 application. The tool will become available for both Jason and Lucia, allowing either character to steal keyless vehicles as you continue exploring.

How to Use the Key Cloner in GTA 6

Image Courtesy of Rockstar Games

Once installed, the Key Cloner lets you start vehicles that can’t be driven away through ordinary hotwiring. Find a keyless car and approach its driver’s side door. Select the Clone Key prompt to begin the process. You’ll need to move the right analog stick until the indicator reaches the correct position. Hold it there until the progress bar fills to complete the key cloning process. Once finished, you can enter the vehicle and drive away.

It’s also worth noting that using the WAiNK app to scan vehicles before attempting a theft can help your success rate. This app assist you with identifying whether a car requires the Key Cloner and reveals important information about its security tracker. Be particularly careful with Advanced Trackers, which can alert the police when you slow down or stop. Cloning a key gets you behind the wheel, but it doesn’t make the vehicle’s security systems disappear.

With the Key Cloner installed, some of Leonida’s most desirable rides are finally within reach. Just remember that stealing an expensive car is one thing. Getting away with it is another.