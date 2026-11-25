With over 1,000 Pokemon, it is inevitable that some are going to be considerably worse than others. Even with the idea that every Pokemon may be someone’s favorite, it is difficult to justify using some in a mainline playthrough, let alone in competitive Pokemon. Poor stats, disappointing move pools, underwhelming abilities, and unfortunate type combinations can leave otherwise interesting Pokemon collecting dust in a PC box. But Game Freak has repeatedly shown it can make bad Pokemon good with a second chance, and this is exactly what Pokemon Winds and Waves can do.

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Some of the most exciting additions to new Pokemon generations are evolutions for existing Pokemon. Annihilape, Kingambit, and Farigiraf all great examples of how Game Freak can breathe new life into familiar Pokemon and improve their usage. These evolutions helped take awful or forgotten Pokemom and brought them into the spotlight. Not every Pokemon needs to become a competitive powerhouse, but there should at least be a compelling reason to include one on your team. With that in mind, these are five of the worst Pokemon that deserve redemption with an evolution Pokemon Winds and Waves.

5) Sunflora

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Sunflora is truly one of the most forgettable and useless Pokemon. This Generation 2 Grass-type Pokemon has a base stat total of 425, with only its 105 special attack being good. It gets a few coverage options and supportive moves, but that is about the only positives. It is far too slow for Chlorophyll to be useful, and Solar Power isn’t much better as far as abilities go. If you are using a Grass-type Pokemon in sun, there are far better options.

A Grass and Fire-type evolution seems like the perfect direction for Sunflora, especially if Game Freak gives it a different niche than Scovillain. Giving it more Fire-type attacks, better speed and special attack would make it a decent user for Chlorophyll, or Game Freak could opt for a new ability altogether. Likewise, with these changes, Solar Power becomes a more viable option. These changes could make it more offensive than Scovillain and its more defensive Mega Evolution.

Another option would be to keep Sunflora’s low speed and make it a strong Trick Room attacker. Game Freak could still make it Grass and Fire-type and perhaps give it a signature Grass-type spread move similar to Eruption or Heatwave. This would certainly go a long way toward making it unique and would give more recognition and respect to a Pokemon that has been sidelined since Pokemon Gold and Silver.

4) Carnivine

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Carnivine easily has one of the best and most wasted designs in Pokemon, but there is little reason to use it over any other Grass-type Pokemon. It was introduced in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, and while it has decent offensive stats, the rest of its stats are just bad. Then there is its ability, Levitate, which makes it immune to a type it already resists. Carnivine is one of the best examples of wasted potential in the series, and it desperately needs a buff in Winds and Waves.

The best way to improve Carnivine through an evolution would be to give it a new ability, one that functions like Shadow Tag that prevents Ghost-type Pokemon from switching out at the cost of allowing Grass-type Pokemon to switch out. This would bring a new dynamic to Perish Trap teams and give Carnivine one of the most unique abilities. With a stat boost and better coverage moves, this could give Carnivine a great niche.

Alternatively, Game Freak could lean into a Grass and Poison-type Pokemon if it wants to justify Levitate. It would need a significant boost to its stats if this is the route taken and it could even function like Toxipex. This role would make it annoying and bulky Pokemon that poisons opponents and uses attacking moves, perhaps a Grass-type version of Infestation, to trap Pokemon on the field. It has a fantastic design and an evolution could further improve this as well as make it more useable.

3) Castform

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Castform might be one of the biggest examples of a fantastic Pokemon concept wasted by poor stats. Introduced in Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire, Castform changes its appearance and typing in response to certain weather conditions through its Forecast ability. But this really cool feature is ruined by Castform’s terrible stats which total out to 420. Considering how important weather has become in competitive Pokemon battles, it is disappointing that the Pokemon specifically designed around weather manipulation is so thoroughly outclassed in any weather type.

An evolution with increased speed and special attack would turn Castform into a strong Weather Ball user. It already has great coverage, so giving it more supportive moves would also be a great choice. Game Freak could even give it a new signature move that changes effect based on the weather that is different from Weather Ball, perhaps having a heightened chance at status conditions. Castform also needs a Rock-type form when sand is active, which definitely feels like an oversight.

Another option is to alter the Forecast ability altogether, adjusting the stats based on the active weather. Alternatively, the ability could be buffed to increase a stat when weather is changed, allowing Castform to function in weather you set and weather set by the opponent. This would bring a new dynamic to weather wars, as you risk powering up Castform throughout the battle. With such a unique gimmick, and Winds and Waves rumored focus on weather, Castform desperately needs some love from Game Freak.

2) Spinda

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Spinda is one of the most unique Pokemon, as Game Freak has given it billions of possible spot patterns. But it is so terrible that players have almost never even bothered to use it, let alone collect different spot variants. Introduced in Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire, Spinda has a base stat total of 360, with 60 points distributed into each stat. Not only does this leave the Normal-type with no strengths, it can only be considered a weakness in every single category.

Spinda has a great ability already in Contrary, and so an evolution could keep this. The main thing this Pokemon needs is increased stats and a simple 20 points put into each stat, to keep the theme going, would do a lot for it. This would put it on par with Malamar and when combined with Contrary, it could become a decently dangerous Pokemon. It already has great moves in Fake Out, Encore, Disable, and plenty of other supportive moves along side a decent choice of coverage options.

An extra 20 points into its stats wouldn’t make it broken by any means. Game Freak could even give it an additional typing, like Fighting, to give it more versatility. This would also allow it to use Superpower or Close Combat and become a strong Contrary user, especially if paired with Baton Pass. Spinda is without a gimmick Pokemon, but this doesn’t mean it can’t be useful. Winds and Waves could give Spinda a more interesting evolution without having it take over the meta.

1) Wobbuffet

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Wobbuffet is one of the strangest Pokemon Game Freak has ever designed. Introduced in Pokemon Gold and Silver, this Psychic-type Pokemon has an impressive base HP stat of 190, but its remaining stats are dreadful. But that isn’t even the worst part. Its entire strategy revolves around anticipating an opponent’s attacks and retaliating with Counter or Mirror Coat. The only saving grace for Wobbuffet is its ability, Shadow Tag, but there are plenty of better Pokemon that get access to this ability.

Rather than abandoning Wobbuffet’s unusual gimmick, Game Freak should embrace it with an evolution. Increasing its Defense and Special Defense while giving it more supportive moves, such as Follow Me, Taunt, Disable, Helping Hand, Trick Room, and more could make it an excellent partner when paired with Shadow Tag. This would still make its only damaging function be countering, but it would give Wobbuffet something to do while sitting on the field in competitive play. In single-player playthroughs, it would probably need at least one damaging move though.

Wobbuffet is one of the most recognizable Pokemon thanks to its role in the Pokemon anime. It did get a pre-evolution in Wynaut, but this is only a worse version of an already awful Pokemon. Giving it an evolution in Winds and Waves would go a long way toward putting in the spotlight. Wobbuffet is a unique concept of a Pokemon and it would be a shame to see continue to sit in the trash when fixing it is an easy task. Making it more bulky and supportive is the best option for turning this Psychic Pokemon into a good one.