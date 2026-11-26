One of the most fascinating parts of Grand Theft Auto 6 is how many secrets are packed into the game, with players discovering dozens of Easter Eggs and references to other media. From nods to other games to entire encounters that reference iconic movies and TV shows, players have been finding hidden content in Rockstar Game’s latest hit that keep making the game seem deeper than it already is. Recently, the Easter Eggs players have been finding are much rarer and stranger than some of the more obvious ones, creating hilarious moments or scary encounters that you won’t soon forget.

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Some of the Easter Eggs players were running into early in GTA 6 were very overt references to certain shows or movies, such as an alien abduction with an X-Files achievement title or a dog driving a jet ski in the ocean. The ones coming out some time after the game’s mid November 2026 release are less obvious, instead existing as secrets players might have to actively track down. From singular objects that seem out of place to dynamic encounters that may happen to you out of nowhere, the Easter Eggs in GTA 6 are incredibly varied and worth discovering.

5. Brainwashed Into Assassinating the President

Courtesy of Rockstar Games

One of the weirdest Easter Eggs in GTA 6 is an event where you can get brainwashed into assassinating a former (fictional) president of the United States — Joe Russo. Once you open the President’s Bunkers area in Tola Bay, a sub-region of North Mariana County, this “quest” opens up as you explore this strange location. At the same terminal where the front doors of the bunker are, you can press a button to open up a new hallway, which will lead you to a secluded room with a monitor. The monitor is already turned on, but if you sit down and watch what’s on it, a swirling hypnotic pattern will being the brainwashing process.

The cutscene that plays is almost comical, reminiscent of something out of Zoolander as your character becomes affected by subliminal messaging. Once you’ve been brainwashed, you end up in a strange room resembling a hospital, while in an uncanny first-person mode. Escaping the room here will have you pass by more spaces, with an intercom telling you that you have been “selected to defend your country from all enemies, foreign and domestic.” This sleeper agent program of sorts leads you to see the president near the hospital lobby, before taking back to your room, where a red phone is ringing.

To solve the puzzles related to this Easter Egg, check out this video explaining how to escape the hospital and take down the president:

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Answering the phone “resets” the hospital, which you can explore again in multiple loops where new rooms being to open, unlocking larger parts of the space. Eventually, this leads you to a ruined version of the hospital, then back to its normal version, with puzzles you need to solve to enter a communications room. By answering more phone calls on red phones in various hospital rooms, you’ll learn that your target is the President. Solving more puzzles here will let you obtain a pistol, which you can use to hunt down and assassinate the president, completing one of the strangest GTA 6 Easter Eggs out there.

4. Mario Bros. Block

Courtesy of Rockstar Games

While the presidential assassination rewards you with permanently increased Focus and the Brainwasher 1922 Pistol weapon, there is another Easter Egg that gives you far more iconic items. The hats of Super Mario Bros. protagonists Mario and Luigi can be found in GTA 6, with a “J” and “L” on them for Jason and Lucia this time. Players can find these hats by traveling to Lummox County, in a place called Moreau toward the northeast part of that area. Going to the larger Port Gellhorn location will put you on the right path here, as you’ll be looking for a small ruins in the wild environments of this place.

Bringing both Jason and Lucia will allow you to get both hats at these ruins, but to do so, you have to smoke a little weed first. Getting high is done easily by finding a bong on a crate with a blue tarp in the middle of the ruins, rather than doing so in your car or at home. This will spawn a mysterious floating block in the upper part of the ruins, which Jason or Lucia can climb to as it glows in the sky. Unsurprisingly, this will take some platforming much like Mario or Luigi would do, yet all you have to do is get close to the block itself.

Shooting the floating block (that resembles a Super Mario Bros. “?” block) will cause both the Easter Egg hats to pop out, making them items you can pick up off the ground. Obtaining these items will cause them to be added to your hat inventory at all times, making them part of your wardrobe whenever you want. While you might need some more weed to imagine saving a princess or defeating a large turtle dinosaur, these hats are a great Easter Egg to connect GTA 6 with two of gaming’s biggest icons.

3. Hidden Pet Sematary

Courtesy of Rockstar Games

The often underrated Stephen King horror novel Pet Sematary is featured in GTA 6 through a hauntingly interactive Easter Egg, in a way you might find completely by accident. As you explore Vice City or the greater regions of Leonida, you could encounter a strange cat that walks up to you seemingly without any reason. Although players may want to think the cat distribution system is at work even in a game like GTA 6, this cat is actually a ghost who can show up in multiple spots. The minute it shows up, leaving it will cause it to leave with a pitiful meow, but it could show up again later.

When you do encounter the ghost cat, following it will show that it is trying to lead you somewhere. The cat will eventually disappear after following it, but choosing to go after it twice will unlock a secret location on your map northeast of the Bait Shop. Originally, a locked building in this area was impossible to open, but interacting with the ghost cats will cause it to appear a third time in front of the building with the door unlocked. Heading inside, you’ll see a ruined room with animals hanging from the ceiling, as well as ritual circles on teh ground, lit candles, and other creepy writings on the walls.

Collecting a WAiNK magazine under a table in this room will unlock a special Zombie Deer tattoo for Jason, but the real Easter Egg comes from what happens next. After you see inside the building, the ghost cat will once again lead you somewhere, this time to southern Grayson in Lummox County. Deep in the forest here, the cat will show you a hidden cemetery filled with pet gravestones, reflecting the titular Pet Sematary that can bring the dead back to life in Stephen King’s book. Scanning the central gravestone shows the body of a cat, while lighting the last candle completes a ritual here with wailing screams and flaring lights.

By interacting with the cemetery, the bloody and dead cat in the center of the space seems to wake up and run away, having returned to life. While this may seem miraculous at first, horror fans know that anything brought back by the Pet Sematary is brought back in a sinister, evil way, with the cat’s owner likely in for all kinds of trouble soon. This event only takes place at night, but remains one of GTA 6‘s more interesting and terrifying Easter Eggs that players have figured out.

2. Kidnapped Into a Saw Trap

Courtesy of Rockstar Games

Serial killers and demented deviants are present throughout parts of GTA 6, but rarely are they so clearly inspired by certain pieces of media in a blatant Easter Egg. GTA 6 pays homage to a lot of horror franchises, including Saw, the series about people being kidnapped and put in death traps at the demand of a mysterious Jigsaw killer. By traveling to Hyde Island, players in GTA 6 might find themselves in a Saw trap by exploring the island alone, where someone shoots a syringe needle into your neck. Passing out activates the encounter, where you wake up in a shipping crate with a device strapped to your neck.

A voice over a small TV in the crate tells you they have placed an explosive collar on you, and taken away all the items of your inventory. Much like Rockstar’s Manhunt series, you are being placed in a deadly game of survival on the secluded island, with your goal being to survive an armed hunter trying to kill you. Once the crate opens, it’s up to you to explore the island for supplies, while staying out of sight from your pursuer until you can fight back. Weapon crates here can provide you with the tools you need, but make sure not to try and escape the fenced area here, as your collar will explode and kill you instantly.

All you have to do here is gather enough supplies to take down the hunter yourself, then raid his compound to get your stuff back. Killing the hunter and taking back what they stole will end the encounter, taking the bomb off your character and letting you leave the island. This event is also triggered by a kidnapping for helping a woman move a couch into her truck outside the island, so you may find this Easter Egg sooner than you think. Either way, this Saw and Manhunt reference is action-packed in GTA 6, rewarding you with the exclusive Island Poacher FF-50 heavy sniper rifle and some cash for completing it.

1. Clown Killer Encounter

Courtesy of Rockstar Games

The third horror reference in GTA 6 comes in the form of a homage to the IT movies, where the killer clown Pennywise preyed on the fearful in a small Maine town. You don’t have to wait 27 years for Pennywise to appear in Rockstar’s game, though, as another killer clown shows up in the Haymarket Building near West Ocean Beach. Traveling here between the hours of 10pm and 2am will unlock a special encounter inside the building, where players taking the only working elevator inside the building will notice one is filled with balloons, a calling card of Pennywise in the Stephen King book and movies featuring the character.

Against better judgment, going inside the elevator with the balloons and closing the doors will cause it to travel for a couple of seconds before the lights go out. Creepy music within the elevator begins to play, before a sudden cutscene shows a clown with a machete, a red wig, and blood all over their face. The clown moves in to attack before it gets dark again, with the elevator dinging with your destination. The lights then turn back on and the balloons pop loudly, showing the clown has disappeared and you’ve arrived at the floor you wanted.

A coupon on the ground in front of the floor you arrived at reads “Scared Shit,” and can appropriately be exchanged for a new pair of underwear following what you just saw. There aren’t any new weapons or gear items here, but this short Easter Egg is another testament to how big of Stephen King fans the developers at Rockstar are. There are more references than the ones listed here in GTA 6 to figure out, emphasizing just how big the game continues to be even less than a month since its release.

What Easter Eggs in GTA 6 are your favorites? Let us know in the comments below!