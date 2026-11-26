Grand Theft Auto 6 is a demanding title. If GTA 6’s file size were any indication, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S were always in for a workout. Now, players are reporting that their PS5 consoles are crashing, allegedly due to the strain of long hours playing GTA 6. shares that after playing GTA 6 for “about 20 hours or so,” the game randomly crashed. And while this has been a recurring problem for many, this singular crash has seemingly affected the entirety of this particular Reddit user’s system. “I am aware this is a known issue for people as of now, but now every game I have doesn’t boot up for more than a minute before crashing, even small games that take barely any power.”

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The user also noted that upon startup, the console displays “glitchy patches” on the screen for a few seconds. This is far from the only case of this occurring. One streamer faced a similar issue while playing the game live.

#GTA6 tonight fried my PS5. The GPU is done and the console is gone 🫩 rip pic.twitter.com/KhLf62Ql8W — shiv 🔜 on twitch (@shivjam) November 24, 2026

Even streams such as xQc and iShowSpeed have videos circulating showing their games crashing while streaming live. Though their issues aren’t likely as severe as some users realizing their consoles have been bricked. Some are hoping that after a cooldown period, everything will once again be copacetic, while others are having to find repair alternatives, including various cleaning methods or liquid metal replacement.

THE PS5 BLACKOUT HAS STARTED. I called it back in early August. First came error reports and sudden shutdowns. Now we’re seeing graphics artifacts live on stream and reports of consoles dying.



GTA 6 is the toughest real-world PS5 stress test I’ve seen. In the clip, I’m standing… https://t.co/WDj0CYcAm9 pic.twitter.com/mtL09rAUmH — modyfikatorcasper (@Modyfikator89) November 24, 2026

Some Redditors have noted that these reports are lacking the context of the system’s placement. User u/ChrisWolf14, in response to a Redditor’s post concerning the issue, shares that they would like people experiencing this issue to “provide more information about how they stored their console.” Having consoles in spaces where warm air is trapped could lead to overheating issues with more resource-intensive games like GTA 6. For those worried about this calamity potentially befalling their console, consider taking preventative measures. Ensure that your console is cleaned and positioned in a way that it can remain in open, cool air while playing.

With GTA 6 taking the world by storm, players are hard at work exploring Leonida and uncovering its many secrets and adventures. Notably, players have noticed that while the game continues many GTA traditions, it lacks the feature of mission replayability to the dismay of some. In other news, analysts have determined that GTA 6 runs better on the Xbox Series X than the base PS5. The PS5 version seems to suffer from more frame rate drops than its Microsoft counterpart. However, PS5 Pro users don’t really have to worry about this issue.

If you’re knee-deep in GTA 6, more news and surprises are likely to be surfaced in the coming days. Perhaps you’ll cross paths with the devil throughout your travels. Either way, be sure to take care of your consoles and keep them in good working order through proper storage and cleaning and maintenance, especially while you have GTA 6 on board.