Nintendo has released the first update for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake for Nintendo Switch 2 since launch. Unfortunately, it does not add back any of the removed features, nor is it particularly substantial. Many were expecting and hoping for a significant first update, as is often customary with games, at least when the first update takes a little bit of time. This is not the case, though. This first Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake doesn’t do much.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake update is specifically the 1.1.2 update. And while it doesn’t do much, Nintendo has provided the patch notes for it, which consist of two lines. One of these notes says the new Zelda update fixes “several issues” that will provide a smoother gameplay experience. How many fixed issues are contained within this, we don’t know. Could be a few, dozens, or even hundreds. Unfortunately, Nintendo patch notes aren’t the most transparent, and these are no exception.

There is one fix it felt the need to highlight, though, which is the other line of the patch notes. This line reveals Nintendo has fixed the event where “Malon’s Friend” could not be progressed. This being highlighted suggests every other fix lumped together in the other line is less significant than this one; otherwise, it would be highlighted as well. This doesn’t narrow the field much, though, because this is a pretty substantial fix.

Fixed an issue where the event “Malon’s Friend” could not be progressed. Even if you have already encountered this issue, downloading the update data will allow you to proceed with the event.

Fixed several issues to ensure a smoother gameplay experience.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake is available via the Nintendo Switch 2, and the Nintendo Switch 2 only.