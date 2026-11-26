Borderlands 4 is seeing a huge discount, marked down a massive 79%, which brings its price to just $15. This deal comes in time for Black Friday and makes it one of the best opportunities to jump into the series’ latest entry. With how expensive AAA gaming has become, sales like these can save players’ wallets. The industry often sees many of the most popular games go on sale for Black Friday and the holidays, but discounts of this magnitude are not generally seen. There is no telling how long Borderlands 4’s sale will go on or if it will sell out, so fans should act quickly.

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The deal can be found on Amazon and other retailers, where the physical version of Borderlands 4 on PlayStation 5 is marked down to $15.00, making it the lowest price the game has seen since its release in 2025. There may never be another sale this low. The latest entry in the popular looter shooter series offers another opportunity to hunt down legendary weapons, experiment with character builds, and cause chaos alongside friends. It is worth it at full price, but this sale makes purchasing it a no-brainer for anyone on the fence.

Borderlands 4 Drops to Its Lowest Price Ever for Black Friday

Discounts vary depending on your platform and whether you prefer physical or digital games, with PS5 offering the best deal at $15.00. That said, Xbox Series X players can get their hands on a physical copy between $15.00 and $19.99. Sadly, PC players are not as lucky as a code for Borderlands 4 still runs $49.99. Sadly, there is no option for Nintendo Switch players. These deals are available on Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and GameStop.

There is no stated period for the sale, so it could very well end after Black Friday. Physical editions could also see limited stock and may sell out before you can purchase a copy. Digital versions do not have this worry, but the physical versions offer the best sale currently.

For those unfamiliar with Borderlands 4, Gearbox takes players away from Pandora and introduces them to Kairos, a planet ruled by the Timekeeper. Players can choose from four new Vault Hunters, each featuring distinct abilities and skill trees. It has enhanced the exploration aspect with new abilities and mechanics, making traversal and combat more dynamic.

One of the biggest draws of the Borderlands series has always been its cooperative multiplayer, and that is true here. Borderlands 4 supports up to four players in online co-op, with individual difficulty settings and level scaling to accommodate different skill levels. That said, it can also be enjoyed solo, even if multiplayer is a more full experience. Players can expect between 30 and 100 hours of chaotic shooting fun in Borderlands 4, and now for the low price of $15.