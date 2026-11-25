Even with a suite of new features, Grand Theft Auto 6 still has plenty of the series’ DNA coursing through its Vice City veins, as seen in its Wanted system, weapon wheel, and crime-filled narrative. However, it’s missing one feature players have come to expect: the ability to replay missions. Rockstar Games has a reason for its exclusion, though.

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Speaking to Kotaku, senior design director Scott Butchard said the team had mulled over the idea but ultimately decided against it. In his view, being able to warp around time would downplay some of the game’s story.

“Mission replay was certainly something we looked at early on in development, and we do not currently support it,” said Butchard. “As the game came together it felt at odds with the story we were trying to tell and felt a bit alien and disconnected. Sitting outside of the game as it were and replaying missions really diminished the choices you had made.”

Will GTA 6 Ever Support a Mission Replay Feature?

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It’s an interesting response, especially since this has been in Rockstar’s games since the Ballad of Gay Tony expansion for Grand Theft Auto 4 in 2009. Since then, Red Dead Redemption, L.A. Noire, Max Payne 3, Grand Theft Auto 5, and Red Dead Redemption 2 have all supported the ability to go back and play old missions again, often with the goal of ticking off optional objectives. The latter two titles in particular were seemingly built around being replayed, as their 100% completion percentages were tediously locked behind achieving the numerous amount of gold medals.

Since all of these titles let players warp around, it would seem as though Butchard’s words could be applied to any of those games, too. For example, does being able to replay missions in Red Dead Redemption 2 not trivialize the more gut-wrenching sacrifices in the latter half? Regardless, it seems as though this disconnect makes for a decent reason to not add the ability to replay missions in GTA 6, which would create a lot of extra work for the studio. It is already a massive game, too.

It doesn’t seem likely mission replay will be added in the future through an update. Anything is possible, but Butchard never hinted it was coming, after all. However, it’s plausible someone will mod it into the PC port in the future, which seems to be coming sooner rather than later. Even if the unofficial mod comes to PC version, console players will probably have to resort to keeping separate manual saves in order to relive some of GTA 6‘s most bombastic or memorable moments.

Would you like the ability to replay missions in GTA 6? Or are you just waiting for the online multiplayer? Share your thoughts in the comments.