Nintendo Switch Online has upgraded GameCube games. For those who prefer N64, SNES, Game Boy, or any of the other retro platforms available via the Nintendo subscription service, you’re out of luck. This new upgrade is limited to the GameCube platform, at least for now. It will presumably come to other platforms in the future. As a result of it being limited to GameCube, this means it is limited to Expansion Pack owners and Nintendo Switch 2 owners, as GameCube games are not accessible via the standard tier of NSO, nor to Nintendo Switch owners.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Those who do boot up the GameCube app on Switch 2 via their Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack subscription will find a feature that subscribers have been asking for since the introduction of the subscription service back in 2018. To this end, Nintendo has finally added the option to remove the borders when playing Nintendo Switch Online games, though right now, it is limited to Nintendo

Why it’s limited to GameCube games, Nintendo does not say, but it’s possible this is not going to be retroactive and is simply the standard going forward, as the GameCube is the latest NSO platform. Unfortunately, Nintendo has left us with speculation, as it hasn’t communicated anything on the matter.

Image courtesy of Nintendo

Still Room for Improvement

Those interested in turning off the borders when playing GameCube games should head to settings and look for “Extra Elements Display.” From here, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers will see the “Border graphics” option. Turn this off. If you boot up the GameCube app and end up missing the border, you can always just turn it back on. It will not be the default, though. So you will have to manually make the change at least once.

While Nintendo has added an option for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, it has opted to not let subscribers hide their Nintendo Switch Online icon, which remains present on the screen at all times. Why this remains, we do not know. We don’t know why it’s present to begin with, but it appears Nintendo has no intention of letting subscribers hide it.

This new option arrives alongside a new GameCube game being added to the Switch 2 subscription service. It also arrives alongside a new promotion that is giving three months of the subscription away for free.

Nintendo Switch Online is available via Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch for $20 a year or $50 a year, depending on if you get the Expansion Pack or not. GameCube games, specifically, though, are limited to the Nintendo Switch 2 version of the Expansion Pack.

sd