The Pokémon series is celebrating its 30th Anniversary this year, but fans expecting information about the next mainline games for this milestone shouldn’t hold their breath. A mysterious countdown approaching the exact date that Pokémon turns 30 had fans excited for a possible tease for Pokemon Winds and Waves, with perhaps some gameplay footage, story details, or maybe even a release window. However, what players ended up getting was something on a much smaller scale, as simply a music video for the Anniversary was all Nintendo provided.

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Nintendo hasn’t had to build much hype for Pokémon Winds and Waves, as the expectations for the game are already much higher than Sword, Shield, Scarlet, or Violet in many ways. For starters, this will be the first Pokémon game to launch on the newer Nintendo Switch 2 console, which boasts far greater visuals and has a greater potential to deliver a more robust 3D Pokémon title. At the same time, Winds and Waves are the 10th Generation of mainline Pokémon games, marking a huge milestone for the series alongside the 30th Anniversary fans were embracing this year.

National Pokédex Countdown Has Fans Feeling Misled With No Gen 10 Information

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

The Pokémon X account has been teasing something special for the game’s 30th Anniversary for some time, posting images related to it for the last month alongside numbers from the series’ National Pokédex. Fans quickly figured out that these Pokédex numbers were the same amount of days leading up to November 30, 2026, the exact day of Pokémon‘s Anniversary. This countdown of sorts had no clues relating to what exactly Nintendo would reveal, but it pointed toward something that would be shown off at 2pm UTC on that specific date.

For a long time, fans suspected that this would refer to new Winds and Waves gameplay, with multiple predictions for what content Nintendo might show. Some thought it might be Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire ports for the Switch 2, much like FireRed and LeafGreen, or perhaps even information about the cozy Pokémon Pokopia spin-off. However, another post from the Pokémon X account proved that the countdown was actually leading toward a special music video named “Evergreen,” an official song by Official Hige Dandism with an accompanying hand-drawn visual animation.

The post regarding the music video can be seen below, with some other information surrounding it:

A new Pokémon special music video, “Evergreen,” premieres November 30 at 6 a.m. PST! 🎉



Song: “Evergreen” by OFFICIAL HIGE DANDISM

Animation: MADHOUSE

Director: Naoko Yamada



Follow the link and hit “Notify me” 🛎️ https://t.co/uxEsCIkXmb#Pokemon30 #OnwardWithPokemon pic.twitter.com/vjXpj8qRmf — Pokémon (@Pokemon) November 24, 2026

Directed by Naoko Yamada and animated by studio MADHOUSE, this “Evergreen” music video appears to be a charming celebration of the Pokémon series, mirroring the beloved “Acacia” video sung by Bump of Chicken years ago for a similar event. This video is also said by Nintendo to be the end of their “Pokémon to Tsuzuku” series, or “Continuing with Pokémon” program of Anniversary events throughout the year. Despite the intentions behind the video, fans who were expecting more information about Pokémon Winds and Waves have expressed negative reactions to this reveal, with many being let down at the countdown leading to something not related to game content.

Winds & Waves Might Be Further Away Than Fans Think Following This Unexpected Announcement

Even our own guesses here at ComicBook were pretty far off from the actual 30th Anniversary content Pokémon is creating at the end of November 2026. Many fans are understandably frustrated with Pokémon not so much for having what appears to be a well-made music video, but for dragging players along for a reveal that seemed grander than the actual result. No ports or new Winds and Waves news means that anything interesting for Pokémon‘s gameplay side may be further off than anyone expected, with The Pokémon Company simply taking longer to develop titles or releases of any kind.

Although waiting for Pokémon Winds and Waves is something fans have accepted, the lack of new information since the three starters tease is concerning. At the same time, the fact that Nintendo seemed to mislead players with this Anniversary countdown has only brought concerns up even more, as it suggests they don’t have much to show. By highlighting a music video rather than Winds and Waves gameplay, players are worried that the 10th Generation games are taking longer to develop than expected, perhaps pushing back a release date to a far-away window.

Once again, this could be a blessing in disguise, as developers take more time to refine the next Pokémon games into the best versions of themselves. Yet, masking any kind of delay with false promises of something important for the series’ Anniversary is more harmful than good in the grand scheme. Even if the music video for Pokémon‘s 30th Anniversary is well received, the fact that it was the subject of a continual countdown suggested it was something with greater weight, making it no wonder why fans are disappointed.

What do you think about the music video for Pokémon‘s 30th Anniversary? Let us know in the comments below!