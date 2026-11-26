GTA 6 is packed with optional missions, unique weapons, hidden rewards, and collectibles that are easy to overlook while progressing through its story. Unfortunately, some of that content becomes permanently unavailable once certain missions are completed, meaning you can lose access to rewards and side stories without realizing it.

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Several of these opportunities are tied to specific story missions or chapter transitions, while others require you to respond to a phone call or complete an activity before its timer expires. GTA 6 also doesn’t offer a traditional mission replay menu, making it especially important to know when to stop and explore before advancing the story.

Note: This guide is being actively updated as more of GTA 6’s missable missions, rewards, and optional content are discovered. If something isn’t listed yet, we’ll add it as soon as we’ve verified the details.

Chapter 1: Missable Missions and Rewards

Chapter 1 has the largest concentration of missable content in GTA 6. Jason’s Key Lento home eventually becomes inaccessible, taking several collectibles and optional activities with it. There are also opportunities that disappear much earlier than the chapter’s conclusion, so don’t wait until the final mission to start checking things off.

Donnie’s H&L .38 Revolver

During “Don Gone,” Jason gets involved in a situation with Donnie and his associates. Before getting rid of Donnie’s car, make sure to open its trunk and collect the H&L .38 Revolver. This is a unique weapon, and the opportunity to obtain it disappears once the vehicle is gone.

While you’re inside Donnie’s trailer during the same mission, check the bathroom for his aviator sunglasses. These are another easy pickup to overlook while progressing through the objective. Make sure you collect both items before leaving the area.

Shirley’s Optional Missions

Jason’s neighbor Shirley has two optional favors available during Chapter 1: “Get Shirley’s Rum” and “Steal the Scooter.” These are short side activities, but they’re exclusive to this part of the story and disappear once the chapter’s transition begins.

Complete both while Shirley’s requests are still available. They’re easy to overlook if you’re focused on the main missions, and there’s no later opportunity to return to her original requests.

“Clock Out”

After completing “Day Release,” Jason may receive a call from Lucia asking him to pick her up from work. This begins the optional mission “Clock Out,” which requires Jason to reach the Key Lento Community Center before 4 p.m.

The call doesn’t appear in every playthrough, so keep an eye out for it. If you receive it, prioritize the pickup rather than letting the in-game day pass. Missing the deadline means losing the opportunity to complete the activity.

Tommy’s Necklace

After completing “Feng Shui,” Jason can purchase a custom gold necklace for Lucia at The Siren’s Chest jewelry store in southern Key Lento. The optional errand, “Buy Lucia a Necklace,” costs $475 and gives Jason a relationship boost with Lucia. The chain is engraved with Tommy’s name, making it a meaningful gift that also becomes useful later in the story.

Don’t skip this purchase if you want the necklace. It’s exclusive to Chapter 1, and Lucia can use it as collateral during Chapter 2 when Linda demands payment for the Starlet Motel room. Paying the outstanding balance during “Behind on Payments” allows Lucia to recover it

Protect Jason’s Money Before Recalibration

The end of Chapter 1 comes with a financial reset that can catch you off guard. Before completing “Recalibration,” transfer the money you want to preserve into Family Savings through the BuckMe app.Cash outside Family Savings can be lost during the transition, so don’t leave money sitting in Jason’s wallet or other accounts. Depositing around $5,000 is a useful target if you want to start the next chapter with some financial breathing room.

It’s also worth making a separate manual save before accepting Mattia’s offer and starting “Tourist Trap.” That mission begins the sequence that takes Jason and Lucia away from Key Lento, removing access to the house and its remaining pickups.

Find the Lost Drugs

After completing “Buck Me” and receiving the relevant phone call, Jason can undertake the optional mission “Find the Lost Drugs.” Four search areas appear across the swamps of Mariana County, where Jason must recover packages of cocaine. Once you’ve collected the drugs, take them to a fence to sell them.

This mission is exclusive to Chapter 1, so don’t leave it until after the chapter transition. There’s another reason to complete it early: Donnie offers a better payout than Brian, but his drop-off location becomes unavailable after “Clear Skies.” Selling the haul to Donnie earns $3,400, compared to Brian’s $2,720.

Other Chapter 1 Missables

Jason’s house magazines: Collect “Ashes of Glory,” “Lethal By Design,” “Orca: A Whole Different Animal,” “Off the Hook,” and “Body Copy” before losing access to the house. Check the bedroom, living area, shed, and back deck.

Collect “Ashes of Glory,” “Lethal By Design,” “Orca: A Whole Different Animal,” “Off the Hook,” and “Body Copy” before losing access to the house. Check the bedroom, living area, shed, and back deck. Lucia’s sunglasses: During “Day Release,” speak to the couple near the railing on the yacht’s middle deck to obtain a new pair for Lucia.

During “Day Release,” speak to the couple near the railing on the yacht’s middle deck to obtain a new pair for Lucia. Macizo Cigars: After completing “Pipework,” look for the cigar box Mandy throws into the yard. Collect it to obtain three Macizo Cigars.

After completing “Pipework,” look for the cigar box Mandy throws into the yard. Collect it to obtain three Macizo Cigars. Lucia’s homecoming errands: After “Feng Shui,” complete the available hourglass activities before starting “Coming Home.” These include shopping for a necklace, flowers, groceries, and clothes, as well as getting a haircut and arranging home repairs.

After “Feng Shui,” complete the available hourglass activities before starting “Coming Home.” These include shopping for a necklace, flowers, groceries, and clothes, as well as getting a haircut and arranging home repairs. Balcony meditation: After “Down to Earth,” return to Jason’s house and speak with Lucia when the meditation interaction becomes available. Follow her to the balcony and accept the invitation. The scene disappears after Chapter 1, but current information indicates it isn’t required for the Positive Mental Attitude trophy.

After “Down to Earth,” return to Jason’s house and speak with Lucia when the meditation interaction becomes available. Follow her to the balcony and accept the invitation. The scene disappears after Chapter 1, but current information indicates it isn’t required for the Positive Mental Attitude trophy. “Ring the Bell!”: Cal’s optional activity at the Rusty Anchor can reward exclusive merchandise, including a T-shirt. Its availability has been reported at different points in Chapter 1, so check for the opportunity while exploring Key Lento rather than relying on a specific mission deadline.

Cal’s optional activity at the Rusty Anchor can reward exclusive merchandise, including a T-shirt. Its availability has been reported at different points in Chapter 1, so check for the opportunity while exploring Key Lento rather than relying on a specific mission deadline. Ultimate Edition bonuses: Players who own the Ultimate Edition should check their edition-specific vehicle and item rewards before leaving the early-game content. These bonuses are edition-exclusive, rather than rewards available to every player. Dinka Enduro: Motorcycle at Jason’s house. Crest Kayak: Behind Jason’s house, near the boat ramp. Ganado Retro Build: Free vehicle customization kit at Coastal Auto Care, unlocked after “Just a Scratch”.

Players who own the Ultimate Edition should check their edition-specific vehicle and item rewards before leaving the early-game content. These bonuses are edition-exclusive, rather than rewards available to every player.

Chapter 2: Missable Missions and Rewards

Courtesy of Rockstar Games

Chapter 2 shifts the focus to Port Gellhorn, where the Starlet Motel serves as an important home base. The motel eventually stops being the characters’ safehouse, taking some of its collectibles and optional encounters with it.

Make one final trip through the building before using the room interaction that begins the move to Vice City. The motel’s public areas and the departure sequence are easy to confuse, so don’t assume you’ll be able to return to everything once you leave.

Recover Tommy’s Necklace From Linda

One of the rewards tied to Chapter 2 actually begins much earlier. After completing “Feng Shui” in Chapter 1, Jason can purchase a necklace for Lucia at The Siren’s Chest for $475.

If you do, the necklace can end up in Linda’s possession at the Starlet Motel. During the motel’s payment-related encounters, settle the outstanding charges to recover it. Check the amount Linda requests and make sure you have enough cash available; the recovery is tied to paying the motel bill, not simply picking the necklace up from a room. Don’t overlook this if you purchased the necklace earlier and want to get it back.

Help Wyman With His Dominator

While visiting the Starlet Motel, look for Wyman in the parking lot. He’s working on his Dominator and can use a little help getting the engine started.

When the encounter is available, speak with him as Lucia and follow the prompts while he works. This is an optional interaction tied to the motel’s Chapter 2 period, so take the opportunity to complete it before moving out.

Other Chapter 2 Missables

“Help Me Help You Help Me”: Find this publication on a table in the Starlet Motel reception area.

Find this publication on a table in the Starlet Motel reception area. “The Wizard Wang”: Check a table in the motel cafeteria for this book.

Check a table in the motel cafeteria for this book. Vicki’s collectible card: Find the card on the floor near the toilet in the motel office bathroom.

Find the card on the floor near the toilet in the motel office bathroom. Victor Maravilla’s collectible card: Check the refrigerator in the motel kitchen.

Check the refrigerator in the motel kitchen. Delights Cabaret pool opponent: Missing the pool opponent during Chapter 2 temporarily locks you out of the activity. However, the club reopens later, so this is not a permanently missable encounter.

Chapter 3: Missable Missions and Rewards

Chapter 3 introduces several particularly valuable missables, including unique weapons, a vehicle, and optional mission rewards. Some of these opportunities are tied to specific story missions, while others depend on responding to optional activities before their timers expire.

The chapter’s conclusion also removes access to Boobie’s Bayside apartment, making it important to collect its publications and claim Vanessa’s vehicle before completing “The Cartel Heist.”

Vanessa’s Pink Pfister Growler

One of Chapter 3’s more involved rewards is Vanessa’s pink Pfister Growler. To unlock it, you need to investigate the clues found around the Bayside apartment and use them to access Vanessa’s laptop.The three clues are “Muffins,” a queen, and the number 15. Once you’ve entered the correct information, open Vanessa’s messages and look for the conversation that reveals a garage code: 92665.

Head to the Del Rio Boulevard Garage in La Perle, near Auntie’s Place, and enter the code. Inside, you’ll find Vanessa’s pink Growler. Drive it out to register the vehicle and claim it for yourself.Make sure to do this before completing “The Cartel Heist.” The garage and its vehicle become inaccessible after Chapter 3, making this one of the more involved rewards you can permanently miss.

Monty’s 1992 Pistol

During “The Missing Link,” Lucia gets caught up in a shootout after photographing the cartel. Once the fighting begins, make sure to return to the photo room where Monty was previously encountered.

Monty’s 1992 Pistol is lying on the floor. Pick it up before continuing through the mission, as leaving the room without collecting it means losing the opportunity to obtain this unique weapon.

Gil’s Kalinga .50 and $1,500

The mission “Safe Word” offers another worthwhile reward for those willing to explore its optional objectives. During the safecracking practice at Raul’s compound, Lucia gets an opportunity to open a safe.

Don’t end the practice session early. Complete all three stages of the process: drilling through the safe, guiding the cable through its mechanism, and holding the door open to finish cracking it.Once the safe is open, collect Gil’s Kalinga .50 and the additional $1,500 inside. Leaving the practice session before opening the safe means missing both rewards.

“Race Against Yago”

After completing “Join a Street Race” and “Bumper to Bumper,” Jason can receive an invitation to take part in “Race Against Yago.” Keep an eye out for the hourglass marker, as this optional activity is time-sensitive.

Complete the race as soon as it appears. Winning rewards you with approximately $3,800 and unlocks the follow-up “Brother to Brother” mission. Missing the race can also prevent you from completing Yago’s optional questline, making this one of the more important timed activities to watch for.

“Dubious Provenance”

The optional mission chain “Dubious Provenance” is another Chapter 3 activity worth paying attention to. During its first part, you encounter Halifax and must decide how to handle his offer.

If you decline Halifax’s initial offer, you’ll have an opportunity to contact him later. Make that call before Chapter 3 ends to unlock the remaining parts of the mission chain. Letting the opportunity expire means losing access to the follow-up missions and their rewards. Completing the later parts can provide additional cash and jewelry, as well as the opportunity to obtain the Vapid ’32 Hustler. Don’t leave Halifax’s story unfinished when the chapter’s final mission approaches.

“Bricked Up”

During “Bricked Up,” you can find a red bag containing Boobie’s Bricks in the first room. Make sure to collect it before leaving the area.

The bag contains $3,500 and contributes to the mission’s Professional bonus. It’s a small detail that’s easy to overlook during the mission, especially if you’re focused on completing the main objective.

Other Chapter 3 Missables

“Passion B.C.”: Find this magazine beside the bathtub in Boobie’s Bayside apartment.

Find this magazine beside the bathtub in Boobie’s Bayside apartment. “Two Pricks in the Bush”: Look for this magazine on the table in front of the television in the same apartment.

Look for this magazine on the table in front of the television in the same apartment. Club performance: Before meeting Dimez during the club sequence, you can interact with the dancefloor’s bass dial to trigger a performance by Dwnfly.

Before meeting Dimez during the club sequence, you can interact with the dancefloor’s bass dial to trigger a performance by Dwnfly. VIP conversation: Check the ground-floor VIP booth before leaving the club to overhear an optional conversation between Boobie and a record producer.

Chapter 4: Missable Missions and Rewards

Chapter 4 moves Jason and Lucia into the Y Hotel as they prepare for the airport heist. There are two optional missions that can disappear before the chapter ends, along with a unique weapon that you can easily walk past during the heist itself.

The airport heist isn’t the chapter’s final point of no return. You still have time to explore Vice City afterward, so use that window to finish anything left open. The bigger deadline comes when the message at the Y Hotel front desk triggers “Sunset.”

“Bad Driver!”

After completing “Party Hard,” Andrea may contact Jason or Lucia about Felipe, who can be found at a bar in Millport. This begins the optional mission “Bad Driver!”

You have a choice when dealing with Felipe. Killing him provides an immediate $20,000 reward, while sparing him allows him to offer his car later through the follow-up mission “Collect Felipe’s Gift.” Either outcome has its own reward, so consider making a manual save before confronting him if you want to experience both possibilities. Most importantly, complete “Bad Driver!” before starting “Power Play.” Once that mission begins, the opportunity disappears.

“This Is a Free Call From…”

Lucia can receive a phone call from Shayna that begins the optional mission “This Is a Free Call From…” Shayna needs a ride after being released from prison, and the activity is exclusive to Lucia.

Once the hourglass marker appears, head to the pickup location as soon as possible. This is a time-sensitive mission, and waiting too long can cause the opportunity to expire permanently.

Francisco’s LMG-6

During the final ground shootout in “VCIA Takedown,” Jason has an opportunity to collect Francisco’s LMG-6.

When the game switches back to Jason and he is defending Andrea while she loads the bags, look for the weapon on the ground. Pick it up before entering the getaway van. Those who rush straight toward the vehicle can easily leave this unique weapon behind.

Pilot Pete’s KZ-59

During “Passing the Torch,” you can find Pilot Pete’s KZ-59 in the back room of the hangar at Sundown Private Airfield.

Importantly, the KZ-59 is a unique rifle, not a vehicle. Take the time to search the hangar before leaving the mission area, as the weapon is tied to this opportunity.

Other Chapter 4 Missables

Pilot Pete’s delivery missions: These optional jobs have deadlines and offer additional payouts. Complete them while they’re available rather than leaving them until later.

These optional jobs have deadlines and offer additional payouts. Complete them while they’re available rather than leaving them until later. The airport heist’s LMG-6 pickup: If you’re approaching “VCIA Takedown,” remember that Francisco’s weapon must be collected during the final ground shootout. It cannot simply be claimed afterward.

Chapter 5: Missable Missions and Rewards

At the time of writing, there are no confirmed permanently missable optional mission chains, weapons, or collectibles exclusive to Chapter 5. You can return to free roam after completing the story, so there’s less pressure to clear the map before reaching the finale.

However, Chapter 5 contains important decisions that affect the ending. Before confirming “Protective Custody” at Abe’s office, consider making a separate manual save. The mission leads directly into the final sequence, and the game does not offer a traditional mission replay menu.

Players pursuing a particular ending should also pay attention to their relationship level, both characters’ Criminal Profiles, and the money held in Family Savings. One ending route requires $2 million in Family Savings before proceeding, alongside other conditions and decisions during the finale. If you want to explore different outcomes, preserve a save before committing to the mission rather than relying on the post-credits return to free roam.