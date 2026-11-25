Legendary game developer Hideki Kamiya has had a hand in creating some of the medium’s most iconic franchises, like Resident Evil, Devil May Cry, Bayonetta, Okami, and more. Now he wants to add one more beloved franchise to his CV: Castlevania.

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Speaking on his personal YouTube channel, Kamiya went on about possible companies he could possibly work with in the future. He started by saying Clovers, his independent studio that he formed in 2023, has no outside funding. As such, he wants to stay in the good graces of other publishers in hopes to collaborate with them and “keep doing interesting things,” according to YouTube’s automated transcription.

He called out Capcom, Nintendo, PlayStation (after criticizing its scalper-friendly rollout of a special anniversary PS5 console), and Konami, which prompted him to bring up two Konami games: the obscure hack-and-slash Getsu Fūma Den and the not-so-obscure Castlevania.

“I’ll make a Castlevania,” said Kamiya. “If we made it, it would be incredible, so please let us take the job. I am a bit busy right now, though.”

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He then fantasized about developing a Star Fox game with Koei Tecmo, a sequel to the scrolling shooter King’s Knight with Square Enix, and another Kinnikuman: Muscle Tag Match with Bandai Namco, noting he would send out emails when he was done with the Okami sequel that was announced in 2024.

Kamiya has praised Castlevania in the past, too. In an interview with Japanese magazine Famitsu in 2025, he said Castlevania was one of the top games that had inspired him the most. And when asked in a 2006 interview about what action game he holds in the highest regards (outside of ones he has worked on), he brought up the debut entry in the series and called it an “amazing action game.”

“Back then when I played it, the amount of detail that went into it, I feel the creator must have had a clear vision of what he wanted to do,” said Kamiya. “Even when I saw the weapon, it wasn’t a gun or anything that you’d normally see in a game, it was a whip. Even the stages themselves were becoming a story, you can see the clock tower where Dracula is supposed to be off in the distance. As you progress through, you’re actually going into the castle, through the catacombs and waterways, going up and going down. It feels like it’s telling a story, there aren’t any extraneous elements that are just sitting there. Everything is in its place, and the level of vision the designer had was impressive.”

Konami has also been more open with its series as of late, too. This initiative has been most notably seen with Silent Hill, as Silent Hill: The Short Message, the Silent Hill 2 remake, Silent Hill f, Silent Hill: Townfall, and the upcoming remake of the original Silent Hill have all been led by studios outside of Konami. Silent Hill has also crossed over with other games like Dead by Daylight and Fatal Frame 2: Crimson Butterfly.

Other studios have also taken the reins of Castlevania, as it has had branded DLC in Dead by Daylight, Vampire Survivors, and Dead Cells. Evil Empire not only made Dead Cells‘ Castlevania expansion, but it also developed Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse, a full 2.5D Castlevania game.

Would you be more interested in a Castlevania game from Kamiya? Tell us in the comments.