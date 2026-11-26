For the next eight days as of this time of writing, Xbox is offering exclusive sales on its large catalog of games for Black Friday, giving players a chance to try several great titles for a much lower cost. Taking advantage of these limited-time deals can grab you not just some Xbox-only games, but also some experiences you may have missed out on when they originally released. Although several pieces of Xbox hardware, such as controllers and a Series X|S console, are also being sold for lower prices, some of the game deals might draw player interest the most.

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Typically, newer games aren’t the ones players can get for much lower prices, as their sales are much smaller compared to others. For example, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 is only being reduced in cost by 15% of its asking price, while The Blood of the Dawnwalker and Crimson Desert are also barely having their values go down either. To really get the most out of the Black Friday sales, you’ll want to look at bigger deals that knock certain games far below the new industry standards of $69.99 for a fully priced launch title.

5. Gears of War: E-Day Premium Edition (30% Off)

One of the newest Xbox exclusives is Gears of War: E-Day, which has a surprisingly sale this Black Friday following its launch back in early October 2026. This game aims to bring players back to the glory days of Gears of War, featuring familiar characters and gameplay within a title currently sitting with many positive reviews. Gears of War fans are praising E-Day for returning to the series’ darker tone, with the game taking place 14 years before the original title that started the franchise off. With refined matchmaking for multiplayer modes too, players have a lot of exciting features to explore.

Based on Xbox’s main website, Gears of War: E-Day‘s sale includes its Premium Edition, which includes the base game, 1,000 Iron (in-game currency), five seasonal customization packs, and a signature Bravo Squad weapon pack. This extra content is being offered for $69.99 in the Premium Edition, making it cost as much as a standard modern release rather than its original $99.99 price tag. Alternatively, players can opt to get just the base game, which is $48.99 instead of $69.99.

Exciting campaign missions are paired with new gameplay features in E-Day, making it both a prequel and evolution of the series’ classic mechanics. For example, players have faster traversal options to reach dynamic cover spots, with more varied map designs than the first Gears of War games to give you plenty of options to tactically approach battles. This third-person shooter also comes with greater customization features for player loadouts, making builds flexible. This level of player freedom isn’t standard to Gears of War usually, so that and fixed online multiplayer make E-Day a great one for new and old fans alike.

4. Final Fantasy 7 Remake/Rebirth (80-85% Off)

Both Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth are on sale for Xbox, at incredibly low prices for two fantastic action RPGs. Each of these games on their own are easily 40-60 hours of gameplay at least, with the Intergrade version of FF7 Remake even including all the DLC for that title. These sales are perfect for players looking to pick up both titles before the release of Final Fantasy 7 Revelation in early 2027, where the remake trilogy will conclude the stories of Cloud, Tifa, Barret, Yuffie, Vincent, and other memorable characters.

These games feature excellent stories that re-tell the adventures of Final Fantasy 7 in greater depth and detail, while featuring new real-time action mechanics for players to explore. Having three characters in your party, you can carefully coordinate builds between characters to fight groups of enemies along various Chapters of story content. While the game is mostly linear in Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Rebirth opens up the world to be semi-open, giving you more freedom to travel where you want to go. Packed full of fun mini-games to get lost into as well, the unique character play style variety in create something to enjoy for many hours.

The Xbox sale for Black Friday marks Final Fantasy 7 Intergrade down 85% in price, coming down from $39.99 all the way down to $7.99. At the same time, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is now only $7.49 through another 85% discount, rather than a hefty price of $49.99. Buying these games together only costs around $14-15 before tax, easily creating the biggest steal of the holiday season for the Xbox platform.

3. NBA 2K27 (55% Off)

Sports games are going through massive sales for Black Friday 2026, with games like College Football 27, Madden NFL 27, and MLB The Show 26 all having some big sales this year. However, one of the best for players to take advantage of is the rarely discounted NBA 2K 27, the latest iteration of the NBA 2K basketball simulation series that is being sold at a 55% lower price. This game ordinarily costs a standard $69.99, but players can pick it up for only $31.49 right now, giving them a great head start to enjoy the game’s experience without taking too much from their wallets.

Much like any EA or 2K sports game, the biggest problems with NBA 2K 27 lie in its monetization, especially in only modes like MyTeam, where getting player packs often cost real-world money. At the very least, this Black Friday sale lessens the blow of having to spend that money, or gives players who prefer local play a chance to get the game at a more appropriate cost. Those who simply enjoy the basketball simulation aspect of NBA 2K 27 will be happy to know that the game is satisfyingly refined, with realistic physics, new players, and emphasized skill expression that makes basketball exciting.

2. Red Dead Redemption 2 (75% Off)

Although everyone is pre-occupied with GTA 6 right now, Xbox is throwing together a flash sale for all of Rockstar Games’ other titles, including each entry of the Red Dead Redemption series. While the first Red Dead Redemption is 60% off, Red Dead Redemption 2 is being offered at a staggering 75% discount, with a $14.99 price instead of its usual $59.99 cost. Before GTA 6, Red Dead Redemption 2 was easily considered Rockstar’s best game, with a highly detailed and immersive Wild West world for players to explore.

Taking on the role of Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2 is an extremely memorable experience, with a truly stellar story telling a tale of outlaws fading in relevance. This game is actually a prequel to the first Red Dead Redemption, telling a story about the Van der Linde gang and the characters who make it up. The open-world of this game is, frankly, ridiculous, packed full of side quests, random encounters, collectibles, and gangs to combat. Every location is made even better through great music and excellent graphics, building a hyper-realistic world to get lost in for hundreds of hours.

1. Cyberpunk 2077 (70% Off)

Another open-world game that could rival Red Dead Redemption 2 in its level of detail is Cyberpunk 2077, the CD Projekt Red sci-fi title set within the dystopian Night City. This game had a rough launch, but has since developed into one of the most impressive first-person RPGs out there, with players creating a character to take Night City by storm. From fighting chromed-out gangs to the agents of oppressive mega corporations, the action of Cyberpunk 2077 is truly endless, which many different character build options available to keep you replaying this title over and over.

Driving through Night City in sleek sci-fi cars never gets old, with the aesthetic of this game mirroring the Cyberpunk RED TTRPG its based on. The themes of struggling survival in a world of discarded people are represented through an interesting main story and equally engaging side quests, especially in the Phantom Liberty DLC. The base version of Cyberpunk 2077 is on a 70% sale for $17.99 during Black Friday 2026, rather than a $59.99 that’ll put a dent in your pockets. Meanwhile, the Phantom Liberty DLC is also being sold for less, at a 40% discount of $17.99 rather than $29.99.

If players want both the base game and DLC in one bundle, the Ultimate Edition of Cyberpunk 2077 can also be bought for $31.99 at a 60% decreased cost. This multi-layered deal is much like the game itself, containing layers to peel back over the course of many hours. Considering the price of the game now, this Xbox Black Friday special is absolutely one you should try, especially if you’ve been holding out on playing Cyberpunk 2077 after its bad release some years ago.

What game are you going to pick up for Xbox on Black Friday? Let us know in the comments below!