A game that launched on the original PlayStation console all the way back in 1996 has received an unexpected new release this week around the globe. While essentially all modern games now get worldwide releases across various platforms, this wasn’t always the case. During the era of the PS1, specifically, a number of games ended up launching only in Japan and never made their way to the United States, Europe, or other territories. Now, one PS1 game that has remained exclusive to Japan for three decades will be exclusive no longer thanks to the arrival of a new port.

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Set to launch on November 26th, Mezase! Senkyu-Oh will be arriving across PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch 2 platforms. Originally released in 1995, Mezase! Senkyu-Oh was initially an arcade puzzle title known as Battle Balls that was created by Seibu Kaihatsu. Battle Balls ended up being popular enough in Japanese arcades that it was eventually brought to North America in 1996. As such, this game is one that some in the United States might be familiar with.

However, it’s the game’s eventual PS1 port that never made its way outside of Japan. To capitalize on the success of Battle Balls, Seibu Kaihatsu re-released the game on PS1 in April of 1996 under the name Mezase! Senkyu-Oh. Although this home console version of Battle Balls was similar to the arcade iteration, the game never took off in the same way. As a result, Mezase! Senkyu-Oh remained exclusive to PS1 platforms in Japan in perpetuity.

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“Mezase! Senkyu-Oh was released by Seibu Kaihatsu in 1996 for a 32-bit home console,” says the game’s new description. “This is a puzzle game where you connect 4 or more of the same type of Colored Ball falling from the top of the screen to clear them. Easy to control, anyone can experience the thrill of massive chain reactions!”

This new version of Mezase! Senkyu-Oh happens to be the latest release in Hamster’s Console Archives program, which looks to bring back games from old-school consoles to modern hardware. Mezase! Senkyu-Oh is the latest such release in this initiative that happens to have revived a Japan-exclusive PS1 game and has brought it to other markets for the first time. When it launches on PS5 and Switch 2 within the coming day, Mezase! Senkyu-Oh will retail for $11.99 across both the PlayStation Store and Nintendo eShop.

How do you feel about the release of this throwback PS1 game on new platforms for the first time? And will you be picking up Mezase! Senkyu-Oh for yourself, or will instead be skipping out on this new Console Archives release? Be sure to let me know down in the comments section.