First Hades 2 Update Since Launch Will Address Players’ Biggest Complaint

Supergiant Games has clearly crafted an impressive sequel in Hades 2. The game received rave reviews from critics and fans alike, and it has secured a place among Metacritic’s must-play games of 2025. But although many players felt Hades 2 was nearly perfect, there was one common complaint many fans shared upon reaching the game’s new true ending. Now, Supergiant Games has revealed the contents of its first post-launch patch for Hades 2, and it’s clear that the developer has heard players’ critiques.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With the lengthy roguelike lead-up to Killing Time, many Hades 2 players felt that the True Ending of the game was a bit underwhelming. After all that work, many fans wanted a bit more of a payoff. And it looks like Supergiant will be giving us one. The first Hades 2 patch isn’t available just yet, but players can now preview an early build of the changes. Along with releasing the Patch 1 preview, Supergiant Games shared early patch notes for Hades 2. This includes a list of what the first patch will change, and that includes True Ending Enhancements.

Early Hades 2 Patch 1 Notes Reveal True Ending Enhancements for the Underworld

Screenshot by ComicBook

Of course, Patch 1 will deliver bug fixes and balance adjustments for Hades 2. But it will also address the one major issue many players had with the nearly perfect roguelike – its ending. The new patch, which players can now test in the Hades 2 preview build on Steam, will add True Ending Enhancements. These changes include new events in the lead-up to the true ending. Given how many players felt the ending seemed rushed, padding it out with some new events will likely help smooth that over.

In addition, players will need to clear the Underworld more frequently before unlocking the True Ending. The ending itself has also been revised, with added scenes to flesh out what happens when you truly defeat Time. This should help with the feeling that the Surface ending is harder to achieve, even though Chronos is theoretically the game’s final boss.

To help players experience the new and improved ending, Hades 2 Patch 1 will also add a new incantation called Returning to a Real Possibility. This spell will allow you to jump back in time to before the True Ending, so you can easily re-experience the updated story without needing to start a new save.

Image courtesy of Supergiant Games

The adjustments to the ending of Hades 2 are definitely the biggest change headed our way in this first post-launch patch. And it’s a direct response to one of the only major criticisms of the game. For those who wanted more from the ending, hopefully the new scenes and content will deliver. If you want an early look, you can test Patch 1 in the preview now. But there may be some more changes before the patch is finalized, and Supergiant Games doesn’t have an exact release date for when Patch 1 will arrive in full. So, you may want to wait unless you can’t get enough Hades 2 and want to go for the new ending twice.

Along with these major changes, there will be some balance adjustments to Keepsakes, Boons & Blessings, the Fated List of Minor Propechies, and more. You can check out the full list of changes in the early patch notes preview from Supergiant Games on Steam.

