Hades 2’s New Release Includes Major Changes to the Game

A recent announcement has revealed that Hades 2 is planned for a console release in April 2026, bringing one of last year’s best roguelikes into more player hands than ever. Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 users will get to experience the addictive gameplay loop of Supergiant Games’ first-ever sequel, with Greek mythology colliding in a tale about slaying time itself. However, with these console editions also comes a big update, introducing more content for even veteran players of Hades 2 to explore.

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A large update is also being made for Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 players of Hades 2, giving the game quality-of-life improvements on the handheld console. Considering how well roguelikes feel through consoles like the Switch 2 or Steam Deck on the go, this will be a massive step up for Supergiant, bringing Hades 2 to a bigger audience than ever. As one of the best roguelikes of 2025 from multiple award nominations, having a smooth experience is great for new players and veterans alike.

Hades 2 Arrives To Consoles In April 2026 With A Variety Of New Features & Extra Content

Set to launch on April 14, 2026, Hades 2 will not only become available for Xbox and PlayStation, but also receive a number of changes across the board for players on all systems. This same day patch is stated to have “bonus content and quality-of-life improvements,” making the roguelike better than ever before. Although Supergiant hasn’t shared exactly what new features are coming to the game, their trailer for this announcement shows off a few secret changes.

After spending a lot of time in Early Access, this update is slated to be similar to the updates that took place before Hades 2‘s 1.0 release back in September 2025. Much like , this one seems to be substantial. Already, eagle-eyed fans can spot a new Hot Springs scene with Heracles, marking a new character to share time with. This will likely cost Bath Salts and the Rite of Vapor-Cleansing, an Incantation that helps you bond with members of the game’s cast.

This system was originally exclusive to Dora, Eris, Hecate, Moros, Nemesis, Odysseus, and Icarus, but more characters besides Heracles might be available now. Other changes have been spotted too, with Frinos the Toad that acts as Melinoë’s companion and familiar at times. Frinos has been spotted in the console trailer sporting a different color, showing up in bright red as opposed to their usual green. This implies a new customization feature that may allow you to personalize the characters closest to Melinoë in some fashion.

For example, you may only be able to shift Frinos’ colors for their existence at the Crossroads hub, or for runs as an animal familiar. In fact, this feature could extend to all animal familiars, allowing you to change multiple aspects of the creatures that follow you into battle. It’s unknown right now if other animal familiars like Raki, Toula, Hecuba, or Gale can be changed in some way, but this could go beyond cosmetic customization too. Being able to change animal familiar abilities has a big chance of altering various run builds too.

Bonus Quality-Of-Life Changes Help Hades 2 Run Better Than Ever

Many quality-of-life features will improve Hades 2 through its console update too, making gameplay smoother for players to experience. This could mean a variety of things, from better performance features to subtle adjustments to the game’s UI to help it run better on consoles. The variance in accessibility from PC to PlayStation or Xbox likely means big shifts to how interfaces within the game works, similar to how Baldur’s Gate 3‘s console versions are different from its PC edition.

The replayability features of Hades 2 might also get adjusted, assisting players who have already reached the end of the game’s story. Alternate difficulty Incantations may be offered, increasing the challenge of the roguelike runs you embark on. However, smaller tweaks to existing weapons, Incantations, and other features are far more likely, making some parts of the game easier for players to gain access to. Some additional lines of dialogue are almost guaranteed, but gameplay changes are a mystery at the moment.

No matter what changes are made, the core experience still remains one of the best roguelikes to come out in 2025, easily earning a positive word of mouth. Hades 2‘s arrival on consoles and its enhancement update only encourages this view further, making now the perfect time for players to pick up this excellent title.

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