How to Evolve Applin into Hydrapple and Dipplin in Pokemon Go

Nothing makes Pokemon Go fans open that app quite like the debut of a brand new Pokemon. And the Halloween season tends to be full of that exact kind of treat, bringing new Pokemon and new Shinies to hunt over a series of fall-themed events. So far, 2025 isn’t looking any different. We’ve got the debut of Poltchageist during the Halloween Part 1 event, plus Shiny Sinistea. But before the spooky season full commences, we’ve got the Harvest Festival event, which brings apples back to the map. And this time, those apples are bringing not one but two new Pokemon debuts in Pokemon Go.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Harvest Festival 2025 event in Pokemon Go runs from October 10th at 10 AM local time to October 16th at 8 PM local time. This is the third time we’ve experienced this recurring fall event, which first arrived in 2023. And this year is extra special thanks to the April 2025 debut of Applin. This apple-shaped Pokemon has a special evolution tree that introduces another unique mechanic to Pokemon Go. When it debuted in April 2025, only two of Applin’s three possible evolutionary lines came with it. But now, we’ll also be able to evolve Applin into Dipplin and, eventually, Hydrapple. Here’s how to make it happen.

When Did Dipplin & Hydrapple Debut in Pokemon Go (& Can They Be Shiny?)

Image courtesy of Niantic

Applin arrived in Pokemon Go back in April 2025 during the Sweet Discoveries event. At that time, trainers could only collect Tart Apples from the map to evolve Applin into Appletun or Sweet Apples to evolve Applin into Flapple. So, trainers have been waiting to see the Pokemon’s other evolutionary line in Pokemon Go. And as of October 2025, they are here.

Both Dipplin and Hydrapple debuted in Pokemon Go on October 10th during the Harvest Festival event. Though Appletun and Flapple are both single evolution lines, evolving Applin into Hydrapple requires first reaching the middle Dipplin stage. Now that Dipplin and Hydrapple are in Pokemon Go, all of Applin’s possible evolutions are available in the game.

Alas, as of now, Applin and its evolutions cannot be Shiny. So while it is now possible to evolve your Applin into Dipplin and, eventually, Hydrapple, none of them can be Shiny in Pokemon Go for the time being. The Shiny forms will likely debut in a later Pokemon Go event.

How to Evolve Applin into Dipplin

Evolving Applin into Dipplin requires collecting special items on the Pokemon Go map. The Syrupy Apple evolution item was introduced on October 10th, 2025 as part of the Harvest Festival Event. It spawns on the map very rarely outside of special events, but is required to evolve Applin into Dipplin. So, take advantage of events like the Harvest Festival to evolve your Applin.

To evolve Applin into Dipplin, you will need to collect 200 Applin Candy. That’s pretty steep compared to most Pokemon Go evolutions, so you’ll need to click on quite a few apples to encounter enough Applin. But that’s not all. In addition to the 200 Applin Candy, you will need 20 Syrupy Apples to evolve Applin into Dipplin.

Syrupy Apples are more likely to spawn at PokeStops with an active Mossy Lure. So, if you’re trying to evolve Applin, you should pop a Mossy Lure on a PokeStop to attract more apples. Apples could be Sweet Apples, Tart Apples, or Syrupy Apples… or they might wind up being a Pokemon encounter instead.

How to Evolve Applin into Hydrapple

Image courtesy of Niantic

You might think that, since Dipplin is a bit complicated, evolving Applin into Hydrapple in Pokemon Go would be simple. But no, this fan-favorite Applin evolution is yet another special evolution in Pokemon Go.

To get Hydrapple, you must first evolve your Applin into a Dipplin, as explained above. Then, you’ll need to set that Dipplin as your buddy and get to work. You’ll need 400 Applin Candy for this evolution, but you also have a Buddy Task to complete. Before you can evolve Dipplin into Hydrapple, you must catch 7 Dragon-type Pokemon while Dipplin is your buddy. This will be easiest during events when a Dragon-type Pokemon is a featured spawn or Raid Boss. Alas, no Dragon-types are featured during the Harvest Festival, but you can stock up on Candies while working to fulfill your task.

Once you have 400 Applin Candies and meet the Buddy Task requirements, the option to evolve Dipplin into Hydrapple will be available.

How to Evolve Applin into Appleton or Flapple

Just in case you missed it when these Pokemon debuted in April 2025, let’s cover how to evolve your Applin into Flapple or Appleton, as well. Here’s what you’ll need to collect to get both of these Applin evolutions:

For Flapple, collect 200 Applin Candies and 20 Tart Apples

For Appleton, collect 200 Applin Candies and 20 Sweet Apples

These apples, like the new Syrupy Apples, will spawn much more often during special events like the Harvest Festival. Though these apples can appear on the map at all times, they are pretty rare unless you are using a Mossy Lure Module.

Have you evolved Applin into all its forms in Pokemon Go yet? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!