Pokemon Go Halloween Event Debuts New Shiny Pokemon (& Makes It Easier to Catch)

October is shaping up to be a pretty exciting month in Pokemon Go. Earlier this week, the official reveal of the October Go Pass confirmed the rumors – we can finally earn Poke Coins by completing research. But on top of that, Niantic has unveiled the first details for its annual Halloween celebrations in Pokemon Go. Not only are we getting a second, Halloween-themed GO Pass, but we’ll also see the debut of a new Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Go.

First up, the bad news. This event looks like it’ll be yet another Halloween celebration that does not bring us the Pokemon Go debut of Mimikyu. That said, this event is just Halloween Part 1, so we can continue to dream until those Part 2 details arrive. For now, we’re getting a brand-new Pokemon debut and a new Shiny to hunt this Halloween. Sinistea’s equally haunted cousin, Poltchageist, will debut during the event, along with its evolution, Sinistcha. But that’s not all. Shiny Sinistea will also make its debut when the Halloween Part 1 event arrives in Pokemon Go on October 21st.

How to Get Poltchageist and Sinistcha in Pokemon Go

Image courtesy of Niantic

Like many recent debuts, Poltchageist doesn’t look like it’ll be spawning in the wild during the Halloween Part 1 event. Instead, Poltchageist will appear as a Raid Boss in One-Star Raids. Thankfully, those Raids tend to be easy to solo, so my fellow rural Pokemon Go players should still be able to get their hands on a Poltchageist when it debuts.

To get Sinistcha, you will need to evolve your Poltchageist. This is a straightforward evolution and will cost 50 Poltchagiest Candies. So, participate in a few Raids while they’re on the map from October 21st – October 27th, and you should be able to evolve this Pokemon. For now, Poltchageist and Sinistcha cannot be Shiny. But starting with this event, their teacup counterparts can!

How to Get Shiny Sinistea in Pokemon Go

Image courtesy of Niantic

Shiny Sinistea debuts in Pokemon Go during the Halloween 2025 Part 1 event. It will be available starting on October 21st and remain available following the event. However, there is a boosted Shiny rate for Sinistea during its debut celebration, so trainers who want to Shiny hunt the teacup Pokemon should be sure to participate.

During Halloween 2025 Part 1, Sinistea will be a featured wild encounter. So, there’s a chance Shiny Sinistea will spawn on the map. But the best way to Shiny hunt Sinistea will be via Raids. During the event, Sinistea will be a One-Star Raid Boss. And those Raids will come with a boosted Shiny chance. So, battling Sinistea in Raids gives you the best shot of finding your Shiny one.

To get a Shiny Polteageist, you can evolve your Shiny Sinistea using 50 Sinistea Candies. Keep in mind that you can use Photo Mode or the appraisal feature to check whether your Shiny Sinistea is a Phony Form or Antique Form.

Other Pokemon Go Halloween Part 1 Event Bonuses

In addition to this Pokemon debut and new Shiny, the Halloween Part 1 event will feature several more bonuses. Most importantly, in my opinion, the Lavender Town music remix will return. But trainers will also be able to unlock new perks as they complete the GO Pass: Halloween 2025. These perks include extra catch Candy, increased chance to find Candy XL, and increased transfer Candies.

Along with Raids for Sinistea and Poltchageist, trainers will also be able to take on Galarian Yamask in One-Star Raids. Featured Three-Star Raids will be Alolan Marowak, Hisuian Typhlosion, and Hisuian Samurott. Shadow Raids will also be available, starring Shadow Yamask and Shadow Phantump.

Trainers will also be able to gather special event-themed Field Research tasks from spinning PokeStops and Gyms. These will reward trainers with encounters with the following event-themed Pokemon:

Sableye

Yamask

Zorua

Hisuian Zorua

Litwick

Vullaby

Phantump

Spiritomb

Mega Energy for certain spooky Pokemon will also be rewarded, including Gengar, Houndoom, Sableye, Banette, and Absol.

Finally, new event-themed Avatar Items and stickers will be available. If you’ve ever wanted to wear Polteageist as a hat, now is your chance. Stickers will feature costumed Pokemon and pumpkin Pikachu, among others. In all, the Halloween Part 1 event in Pokemon Go is pretty solid. It’s no Mimikyu debut, but we’ll take a new Pokemon and a new Shiny to catch. The event runs from October 21st at 10 AM local time to October 27th at 10 AM local time.

Are you going to make time to Shiny Hunt Sinistea or track down Poltchageist during this Pokemon Go event? The event runs from October 21st at 10 AM local time to October 27th at 10 AM local time.