Marvel Rivals’ Constant Stream of New Characters Might Be a Problem

Ever since Season 3 of Marvel Rivals, the hero shooter has committed to releasing new characters frequently, with at least one new character arriving every month. The shortening of Seasons has made midway updates more common, adding a hero every time things shift. Despite the excitement these new characters create, the rapid speed in which they are implemented into the game has led to some unforeseen problems development might have to fix.

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Marvel Rivals started in December 2024 with 33 heroes on its base roster, with two more being added each Season. With almost 48 characters now in Season 7, this means the changes to the hero shooter have introduced 15 new faces in little over a year. Almost one new character every month has its merits, as it keeps players engaged and pulls back others who have dropped off, but that swiftness can be detrimental to game balance.

Marvel Rivals’ Hero Release Schedule Has Created Exciting Additions Every Season

Image courtesy of NetEase Games

One of the earlier complaints of Marvel Rivals was that Seasons took far too long, with Season 1 and 2 both taking three months to complete. The 1.5 month wait between seasonal updates took a toll on players, with many voicing concerns that hype surrounding new features would die down faster if there were longer waiting periods. In response, Marvel Rivals promised to shorten their Season roadmaps, with Season 3 and Season 3.5 only being separated by a month each.

This approach continued into Season 4 and beyond, with it still being the standard all the way in Season 7. With each update adding a new character, this means that players will not only get two heroes added every two months, but also be surrounded by more news related to roster growth. For example, Season 7’s announcement came during the last week of Season 6, showing how White Fox and Black Cat would be new characters for the next Season.

As a result of this, players have the first half of Season 7 to figure out how fun White Fox can be, what role she fulfills, and how she matches up with other characters already in the game. Having four weeks to try out White Fox strikes a sweet spot in what Marvel Rivals players were asking for, giving a fresh feeling to the character that doesn’t overstay its welcome. In theory, this paves the way for the next hero in a Season to bring back the excitement of the last one, but the fresh nature of these drops has a big downside.

Many Past Characters Have Been Unbalanced Or Required Hot Fixes Upon Their Introduction

Although casual fans might appreciate the hype that comes with interesting new characters being added fast, the competitive nature of the hero shooter has seen some issues with this approach. For the past few Seasons, new characters have been extremely powerful, likely to capture higher player interest in picking those heroes in matches. Faces like Gambit and Elsa Bloodstone in particular quickly became the strongest characters in their respective roles, from the moment they were introduced.

The speed of new characters coming out has given the development team behind Marvel Rivals far less time to balance those figures first. Unlike Season 1 and The Fantastic Four, or Emma Frost in Season 2, characters in later Seasons have required hot fixes or emergency patches to be toned down from their initial strength. Gambit alone has been the subject of multiple nerfs, and is still widely considered one of the best Strategist heroes in Season 7.

For some players who prefer the Competitive mode of the game over Quick Play, this cycle has been a repetitive burden that has only been growing over time. The Marvel Rivals creators might be pressured to release characters without as much thought due to their faster release schedule, causing more “broken” heroes to appear. As a result, players have opted to stop playing during the beginning of seasonal updates altogether, simply waiting until a new hero is hot fixed before logging in again to play.

Future Seasons May Have To Pull Back On Fast Character Drops In Favor Of Game Stability

Courtesy of NetEase

To avoid having to release emergency patches for every new character that comes out, Marvel Rivals might have to lengthen its Seasons in the future. This could allow some new characters to get more development time, balancing out some of their features through testing instead of unleashing them onto players right away. That being said, the previous three month schedule was criticized by players for being too long before, so a middle ground may need to be the solution.

Having an extra week before a character release may seem small, but it could be the perfect amount to prevent heroes from constantly impacting the game’s balance. Already, White Fox is a character that isn’t too strong or weak in Season 7, with clear strengths and weaknesses that came from good deliberation and experimentation behind the scenes. Seasons don’t have to be symmetrical either, as there could be longer Seasons guaranteed to have more complex characters in its schedule.

With figures like Thanos, Doctor Doom, Ghost Rider, and Cyclops rumored for future Seasons from eager fans, it’s important that they are given enough time to not be released in a broken state. The fewer frustrating swings of balance in Marvel Rivals, the more it will retain its loyal players who want to still be excited for new characters every seasonal cycle.

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