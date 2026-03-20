Call of Duty Game Explodes in Popularity With New Players Years After Release

Perhaps the best Call of Duty game of the past decade has exploded in popularity overnight and has seen thousands of new players jump in at once. While the Call of Duty franchise as a whole is never not popular, it’s typically the most recent entry in the series that garners the most players. The only caveat to this would be Call of Duty: Warzone, which is Activision’s ever-present free-to-play battle royale title. Now, in the wake of an unexpected new move, Activision is finding success with a Call of Duty installment that many likely haven’t thought about in years.

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As of this week, many around the globe are flocking back to 2019’s reboot of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Widely considered the best game in the new Modern Warfare trilogy, interest in this 2019 release has naturally waned in the nearly seven years since its launch. Thanks to a new sale on Steam, however, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is seeing big player numbers once again.

From now until March 26th, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has seen its price slashed by a whopping 90% on Steam, which means that it’s now selling for a mere $5.99. This is easily one of the best deals that Steam has pushed live as part of its annual Spring Sale, as it represents a new low price for Modern Warfare. Clearly, many are taking advantage of the discount, as it has resulted in the game reaching its highest concurrent playcount in history on Steam of a little more than 33,000.

How Long Will This Call of Duty Revival Last?

While Call of Duty: Modern Warfare could end up being a fixture on Steam’s 100 most-played games list in the weeks or months ahead, there’s a higher chance that this revival is a short-lived one. After this sale for Modern Warfare comes to a close next week, player numbers for the game will likely begin to fall quickly. Given that recent reviews for Modern Warfare on Steam also happen to be “Mixed”, it looks like many are already beginning to bounce off.

If nothing else, though, this revival of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare could help set the table for 2026’s new entry in the series. While Activision has yet to announce this year’s game officially, reports and rumors widely suggest that it will end up being Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4. Assuming that these reports are accurate, we should see the game announced at some point this summer.

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