One of The Game Industry’s Worst Kept Secrets Just Got a Very Public Explanation

There is a recurring problem in game development that persists not because it is unknown, but because it is easy to keep at arm’s length. Delayed payments, late invoices, and inconsistent compensation for contractors have existed in the background of the industry for years. Most developers are aware of it in some form, even if it rarely becomes part of public discussion. It tends to be handled privately, between individuals, with limited visibility beyond those directly affected. That lack of visibility makes it easier to ignore at scale.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Game development often presents itself as a space built on collaboration and shared creative effort, but that framing becomes strained when financial pressure enters the picture. The expectation is that work will be valued equally across the board, yet in practice, stability is not distributed evenly. Contractors in particular occupy a position where they can be fully dependent on timely payment while receiving fewer structural protections than full-time staff. That imbalance becomes difficult to dismiss when leadership begins openly describing payment timing as something that can shift based on internal financial needs.

Why Is the Industry Treating Developer Pay Like a Flexible Expense?

Gunzilla Games CEO Vladislav Artemiev recently stated publicly that some developer payments are scheduled around company cash flow rather than being strictly tied to when work is completed.

“…And yes, to not disrupt company operations, some payments may be scheduled in a way that works for the company’s cash flow — not always for everyone individually…”

He described this as part of maintaining operational stability and ensuring the business continues to function. Whatever the internal pressures may be, the framing raises a direct concern. Payment for completed work is not a discretionary line item in any standard professional context. It is an obligation, and treating it as adjustable based on internal timing immediately shifts the burden onto the people who already delivered their part of the agreement. Frankly speaking, this is utterly absurd.

This is where the contradiction in how the industry talks about developers becomes difficult to ignore. Developers are consistently described as essential, as the core creative force behind every project, and as the reason games succeed at all. After all, we wouldn’t have video games if that weren’t true. That language is used frequently in public-facing messaging and recruitment. Yet when financial strain enters the picture, contractor compensation is often treated as one of the areas where flexibility is acceptable. Even if this is framed as a temporary or pragmatic adjustment, it still places the burden of financial instability onto the people least positioned to absorb it. That imbalance is not abstract, it is structural in how it plays out.

Artemiev’s comments also make clear how differently financial stability is prioritized across groups. Full-time employees are described as being largely insulated from payment delays, while contractors are more exposed to shifts in timing when financial adjustments are needed. That distinction reflects how studios tend to structure risk under pressure, with certain obligations treated as fixed and others treated as flexible. Even if that approach is operationally common, it highlights a clear hierarchy in how financial protection is distributed within development teams.

Delayed Paychecks Are More Common Than Anyone Wants to Admit

The broader issue is that delayed payments are not limited to isolated cases or unusual circumstances. Reports from developers and freelancers suggest that late invoices, unclear payment timelines, and extended delays occur with enough regularity to be a recognizable pattern in parts of the industry, and I can say through personal experience that this is the case. These situations are often resolved privately, without public documentation or broader visibility, which makes it difficult to fully measure their scale. However, the consistency of similar accounts across different studios suggests this is not a rare occurrence.

One of the main reasons it remains difficult to address openly is the professional risk involved for those affected. Freelancers and contractors often depend heavily on maintaining relationships within the industry ecosystem they’re in. This is also why networking is touted as being important. Even when concerns are legitimate, raising them publicly can introduce uncertainty about how future collaborations might be affected. That risk is not always guaranteed or uniform, but it is often perceived as real enough to influence decisions about whether to speak out. As a result, many disputes remain contained within private conversations rather than becoming part of public discourse.

Artemiev’s statement brings renewed attention to this issue by making explicit what is usually implied. It does not introduce a new phenomenon, but it does frame delayed payment as something that can be managed as part of normal operations rather than as a failure state. That framing is what makes the discussion more pointed. Because if payment for completed work becomes something that can be adjusted based on internal convenience, even occasionally, it raises serious questions about how financial responsibility is being distributed and who ultimately carries the cost of that flexibility. Put simply: if people complete the work you requested, then pay them on time, no questions asked. Don’t pull a Vader.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!