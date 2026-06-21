Pokémon Champions’ Latest Update Continues A Divisive Mega Evolution Trend

The recent update for Pokémon Champions introduces plenty of changes, including the addition of new Pokémon to its roster for player to use in competitive matches. The biggest arrivals are new Mega Evolutions from Pokémon Legends: Z-A, marking the first time some transformations were available for the series’ traditional turn-based battles. As such, these Pokemon needed to be refined to fit that system, but the implementation of these Mega Evolutions has fans both excited, confused, and downright frustrated.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first release of Pokémon Champions saw a number of Legends: Z-A Mega Evolutions arrive, but not all of the new Pokémon from the spin-off were brought over. The 1.1 “Regulation M-B” update for the game adds 16 new Mega Evolutions, with 11 of them coming from a game where Ability skills were not applied to any Pokémon. The limited Pokédex of Pokémon Champions makes the interactions with these forms even more important, causing fans to have more scrutiny toward anyone new.

Pokémon Champions Adds Several New Mega Evolution Forms From The Legends: Z-A Spin-Off

Courtesy of Game Freak

Some of the Mega Evolutions added to Pokémon Champions are ones that fans have already seen in past games, such as Mega Metagross, Mega Blaziken, or Mega Mawile. However, the new Mega Evolutions from Legends: Z-A include:

Mega Falinks

Mega Barbaracle

Mega Dragalge

Mega Eelektross

Mega Malamar

Mega Pyroar

Mega Raichu X

Mega Raichu Y

Mega Scolipede

Mega Scrafty

Mega Staraptor

Each of these new faces have been given an Ability, or passive skill inherit to Pokémon participating in turn-based battles. This feature has been a long-held mechanic of the franchise, but one that Legends: Z-A did not have in its re-invention of the Pokémon battle system. Since Pokémon Champions is defined by double or single battles that honor the series’ legacy, all the new Mega Evolutions either got a pre-existing Ability or had a new one invented for their inclusion in the game.

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

The Ability skills granted to the 1.1 update’s Pokémon are either extremely powerful or very lackluster, creating one of the most interesting divisions of features seen in competitive Pokémon yet. Some Mega Evolutions from Legends: Z-A have been given passive effects that turn an already potent Pokémon into a powerhouse, doubling down on its strengths to create a menace. In contrast, some Mega Evolutions get recycled Ability traits that don’t quite fit their existing tool kit, building a roster of extremes in both directions.

To see for yourself, here are all the Ability skills the new Mega Evolutions from the 1.1 update have been given:

Mega Evolution Pokémon New Ability Ability Description Mega Falinks Defiant Boosts the Pokemon’s Attack stat sharply when its stats are lowered. Mega Barbaracle Tough Claws Powers up moves that make direct contact. Mega Dragalge Regenerator Restores some HP when withdrawn from battle. Mega Eelektross Elevate Pokémon is immune to Ground-type moves, as well as Spikes, Toxic Spikes, and Sticky Web statuses. When this Pokémon K.O.’s a target, its highest stat is boosted by one stage. Mega Malamar Contrary Make stat changes have an opposite effect. Mega Pyroar Fire Mane Boosts the power of Fire-type moves by 50%. Mega Raichu X Electric Surge Turns the ground to Electric Terrain when this Pokémon enters a battle. Mega Raichu Y No Guard Employs a no-guard tactic to make sure incoming and outgoing attacks always land. Mega Scolipede Shell Armor Protects the Pokémon from Critical Hits. Mega Scrafty Intimidate Upon entering battle, lowers an opposing Pokémon’s Attack stat. Mega Staraptor Contrary Makes stat changes have an opposite effect.

Pokémon like Mega Staraptor become exceedingly strong from their Ability based on the moves they learn. For example, Mega Staraptor infamously relies on the strong Fighting-type move Close Combat, which typically has a trade-off of high damage in exchange for lowering the user’s defensive stats. With Contrary, Mega Staraptor gain use the move while gaining defensive stat boosts, turning a risk into a compelling bonus that makes the Pokémon stronger than they have ever been.

The same can be said of Pokémon like Mega Pyroar, who gains a huge boost to its already Same Type Attack Bonus (S.T.A.B.) boosted Fire-type moves through its new Fire Mane Ability. Intimidate for Mega Scrafty and Elevate for Mega Eelektross are similarly busted Ability skills for those Pokémon to have, turning them into mainstays or anchors on their respective teams. However, fans are quick to point out that other new Mega Evolutions have Ability traits that don’t do them any favors, such as Mega Raichu Y’s No Guard or Mega Malamar’s use of Contrary.

Several Pokémon Are Now Stronger Or Weaker Than They Have Ever Been

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

When combined with already great Speed and Attack stats, Mega Staraptor might become one of the strongest Pokémon in Pokémon Champions through their Contrary Ability alone. At the same time, Mega Malamar, who has the same Ability, has never been weaker. This sharp duality in the competitive game has fans excited and disappointed at the same time, leading to a confusing, mixed reaction to the 1.1 update. For many players, Pokémon Champions‘ limited roster and unique format offers a different competitive experience, so seeing these changes throws a wrench into what was expected yet again.

While it isn’t a problem during this Season of Pokémon Champions to have a big shake-up to the game’s meta, these Ability inclusions could have long-term repercussions. The new Mega Evolutions may appear in future games with the Mega Evolution mechanic, carrying over each Ability they receive in the battle simulator. As a result, player frustrations toward Pokémon with “OP” or “broken” Ability traits could only grow over time. Pokémon that players love with “poor” or “low-tier” Ability skills will also only ever remain in that state of weakness, furthering player complaints in the opposite direction.

Part of me enjoys the chaotic approach to Pokémon Ability distributions, as none of the options for the new Mega Evolutions were quite what players expected. This has given way to new strategies for the game, which are far more unique than some seen throughout the series’ history. For that alone, the division in player opinions for Ability traits in Pokémon Champions is reasonable, but none can argue that it hasn’t led to exciting team comps being made within the game’s fresh format.

What Ability introduced in the 1.1 update is your favorite among new Pokémon? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!