New RPG Combines Pokemon & EverQuest For a Fresh Take on Creature Collecting

Pokemon might be the most well-known creature collector around, but it’s hardly the only one. Over the years, we’ve seen plenty of games with a creature collection mechanic, from competitors like Digimon to cozy games like Moonstone Island. And despite ongoing copyright battles for games like Palworld, the creature collection genre just keeps getting bigger. Today, a new indie studio with former devs from Blizzard Entertainment, Riot Games, Maxis, and more has announced its first game. And you guessed it – the debut title from this studio will be a creature collector, with a narrative-driven RPG twist.

The newly revealed game is called KinForge. It will be the first game from Seeker Games, a new indie studio that brings together veteran talent from huge developers. This new project is a co-op creature collector action RPG. While that sounds like a lot of things to cram into a game description, the initial details for KinForge certainly make it seem like the game could bring a much-needed shakeup to the tried-and-true creature-collecting formula. Here’s what we know about this newly revealed game so far.

KinForge Is a Narrative-Driven Co-Op RPG That’s “Hopeful, Not Cozy”

In KinForge, players step into a world where nature has been corrupted by greedy corporations. These entities have co-opted the powerful Elementals that roam the lands, exploiting their powers for profit. Now, the Elementals are looking to fight back by teaming up with special people who will be able to see into the Mystic Realm and forge bonds with these powerful creatures. Naturally, the players will be just such chosen people with the ability to bond with these ancient and magical companions.

As with most creature collectors, each of the Elementals will have unique powers that can be used in battle. Players will be able to team up with friends to explore the ravaged lands and fight the spread of Corruption. If you’ve ever dreamed of a more co-op adventure focus for the Pokemon franchise, it sounds like KinForge just might deliver. In fact, the game was created with connection in mind. Seeker Entertainment co-funder and CCO, Travis McGeathy, notes that KinForge is “wrapped up in the social DNA that made games like EverQuest timeless.”

The game will lean into a story of redemption, with the promise that it will be “something hopeful, but not cozy.” It will combine action RPG mechanics with social and creature-collecting elements to craft a story that will bring players together. From the sounds of it, gameplay will be divided up into missions and downtime, with players returning to a sanctuary space between battles. This base will be the go-to area to recover and forge useful new items and alliances before heading out for another mission.

As of now, KinForge is still in early development, with an initial focus on bringing it to PC. Depending on how that goes, a console release could be considered down the line. The game is not yet available on Steam, but you can follow Seeker Games on social media to stay in the loop for future updates.

