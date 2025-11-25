A Forgotten Franchise Returns With a New Game in 2026

Some franchises disappear so quietly you barely notice they’re gone until something reminds you how much you once loved them. After a steady stream of releases, Capcom let this series die out, seemingly abandoning it in favor of its other, more popular franchises. Yet even after its disappearance, I never stopped thinking about the thrill of cutting through demonic foes, the eerie tension of exploring cursed castles, or the way Capcom’s bold experimentation shaped an entire generation of action games. Now, hope has been restored as a new entry is on the horizon, aiming to release in 2026.

Capcom is preparing what could be its boldest revival in years with Onimusha: Way of the Sword. The series is set for a long-awaited return after the recent remaster reinvigorated fans. And the next chapter promises to bring back everything fans loved while pushing the franchise into a modern era. For longtime followers like me, it feels like a moment we weren’t sure we’d ever see again. For newcomers, it might become one of 2026’s most surprising hits.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword Could Be 2026’s Surprise Hit

image courtesy of capcom

Capcom’s decision to bring back Onimusha isn’t just nostalgia: it comes at the perfect time. Following the success of Ghost of Yotei and Assassin’s Creed Shadows, the demand for ninja and samurai games is at an all-time high. Players are hungry for more experiences in these settings, and Onimusha: Way of the Sword seems poised to answer that call with a grounded yet supernatural samurai adventure built on modern mechanics.

Early details suggest Capcom is leaning heavily into fast, stylish swordplay combined with the atmospheric tension the series is known for. Instead of simply remaking the older formula, the team appears to be modernizing everything: freer movement, expanded combat depth, enemy variety inspired by Japanese folklore, and a world that feels alive rather than segmented by fixed camera angles.

What excites me most is the character-driven storytelling. The original games weren’t just hack-and-slash adventures; they blended historical figures with dark fantasy in a way no other series quite matched at the time. If Capcom can recapture that blend of myth and real-world history while integrating modern design philosophies, Onimusha: Way of the Sword could easily become one of 2026’s standout single-player titles.

Given Capcom’s hot streak with Resident Evil remakes and its commitment to high-quality action games, hopes are understandably high. And for a series that once influenced giants like Devil May Cry and Nioh, it feels like the time for it to reclaim its legacy.

The History of Capcom’s Onismusha

image courtesy of capcom

Before it became a cult classic, Onimusha was an experimental game. A hybrid of survival horror structure, samurai action, and cinematic storytelling. When Capcom launched Onimusha: Warlords in 2001, it instantly stood out. Tank controls, fixed camera angles, pre-rendered environments: it looked like Resident Evil, but it felt like a supernatural Akira Kurosawa film splashed with demonic flair.

I still remember playing the first game, gripping the controller as Samanosuke Akechi faced down monstrous Genma in an eerily quiet castle. It wasn’t just the swordplay that hooked me, but the mood. The way every corridor felt cursed. The sound of the wind in the courtyard. The oppressive silence before a boss encounter. It was almost like stepping into a haunting samurai legend. For a kid obsessed with samurai tales, it was a dream come true.

The series evolved quickly. Onimusha 2 expanded the cast, introduced branching story routes, and delivered more cinematic drama. Onimusha 3 went full blockbuster with Jean Reno and time-traveling narratives. Dawn of Dreams refined the combat and worldbuilding, becoming a favorite among hardcore fans. But after 2006, Onimusha vanished. Capcom shifted toward other flagship brands, and the industry’s demands changed. Aside from a remaster of Warlords in 2019, the franchise remained dormant.

Yet its influence endured. Games like Ninja Gaiden, Nioh, and even Sekiro owe something to the groundwork Onimusha laid. Its formula, historical fantasy, skill-based combat, folklore-infused worldbuilding, still resonates today, and perhaps that’s why the timing of this revival feels right. Onimusha: Way of the Sword is set to change the history of the series and help bring it into the future alongside Capcom’s other great IPs.

The Future of Onimusha Post 2026

image courtesy of capcom

If Way of the Sword succeeds, and early footage looks promising, Capcom has a rare chance to rebuild an entire legacy from scratch. Modern players are more open than ever to Japanese historical fantasy. Soulslikes dominate the charts. Action games with tight mechanics and rich lore are in demand. The stage is set for a full Onimusha renaissance, especially after the remasters of the first two games. A successful 2026 launch could open several doors.

Fans are eagerly awaiting Way of the Sword, but also hoping for a remaster of Onimusha 3 and Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams. And while remasters are fine, Capcom could easily continue launching new games after Way of the Sword. We could even see spin-off games, or more cross-media content like the Onimusha anime. The lore and world of Onimusha could easily fit the frame of a live-action adaptation that capitalizes on the absence following Shogun.

More importantly, it would introduce Onimusha to a new generation, players who never experienced the thrill of absorbing Genma souls or cutting down supernatural horrors beneath a blood-red moon. As someone who grew up with this series, I can’t help but feel excited. Onimusha deserves a comeback. It deserves the spotlight it once had. And if Way of the Sword delivers on its promise, 2026 won’t just mark the return of a forgotten franchise but could be the beginning of a bold new era for one of Capcom’s most inventive creations.

