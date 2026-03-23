Top 10 Steam Game Is Free and Incredibly Addictive

One of the key things that we pay attention to at ComicBook is Steam Charts, as they track the platform’s most-played games whenever you head over to the page. There are games on there that aren’t even remotely surprising, and as of writing, Counter-Strike 2 is at the top. It’s joined by other games that make a lot of sense, including PUBG: Battlegrounds, Dota 2, Apex Legends, and many others. Looking down to the #8 spot, you won’t find the latest battle royale first-person shooter or even Slay the Spire II, which was recently released in Early Access and sits at #4 — you’ll find Bongo Cat.

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The Steam Chart lists the top 100 games, but among them, Bongo Cat stands out as a free title that typically sees around 140,000 players at its peak each day. I’m playing it as I type this article, and it’s ridiculously entertaining despite being a relatively simple app that sits in the corner of my screen. Bongo Cat isn’t a typical interactive video game — it’s more of an app that adds something cute and fun to your everyday tasks, and it’s strangely addictive. It’s little more than an animated cat that taps its paws, but I can’t stop looking at it!

Bongo Cat Is the 8th Most-Played Game on Steam

Image courtesy of Irox Games

Alright, so what exactly is Bongo Cat? Well, as the devs put it, “Bongo cat needs your help. Bongo cat needz more hatz!!! Every time you press a key, Bongo cat will punch your taskbar. Type, click, play, work to collect more points. Which hats will you find?” That’s pretty much it. After you install the game, which is a little under 600 MB, you can hit play, and a little cat will pop up. I have it hovering over my taskbar, where it’s not only playing away at the bongo like a mad kitty, but it’s also giving me a handy little character count.

As I watch the counter continue to grow, hitting milestones that ping me with achievement notices, I can’t help but wonder how many bongo plays I need before I unlock some cool hats. From the game’s trailer on Steam, it’s clear that Bongo Cat is all about collectible cosmetics, as there appear to be tons of them. As of writing, it holds over 23,000 Overwhelmingly Positive ratings on Steam, which is impressive for what amounts to a small animation on the corner of your screen. If you click the cat, it pops up a word balloon with “Meow Meow,” which, frankly, makes a lot of sense.

Scrolling down on the storefront page, the game’s drop rate reveals just how hard it is to score something truly rare. Common items drop at 90% rates, while Uncommon items come about with a 9.5% chance. Rare is at 0.49%, Epic sits at 0.01%, and Legendary is set to a 1:500,000 chance. I haven’t a clue what any of these are other than hats of different kinds, but once I unlock some, you can rest assured, I’ll be customizing this adorable kitty with whatever I get, as often as I get it. Not much else is mentioned on the storefront outside of the game’s artwork being based on @StrayRogue.

Bongo Cat Is Incredibly Addictive

Image courtesy of Irox Games

Bongo Cat is the definition of a cozy game, as you really don’t need to do anything other than work on something on your computer to play it. You don’t even need to type since it registers mouse clicks, so your little animated cat will bang away at the bongos no matter what you do, whether it’s surfing the web or finishing your doctoral thesis on how cozy games are great ways to enjoy your day. I’m going to continue playing the 8th most popular game on Steam until I unlock a Rare item, which will probably keep me going, as I truly want to see a Legendary drop.

Have you unlocked anything interesting for your Bongo Cat? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!