World of Warcraft: Forever launched in early November 2026 and broke tons of Blizzard records in the process, but the game is starting to run into issues players can’t ignore. This MMORPG is an alternate version of the original World of Warcraft, bringing back the original 2004 classic in a way that World of Warcraft: Classic doesn’t. Separate from the modern versions of what WoW is turning into, yet still included in existing subscriptions to the current game, this redesigned title returns players to a nostalgic gameplay setting, but with all of the same pitfalls of that original design as well.

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Some players have realized that World of Warcraft: Forever is more like an expansion to the original than a full redux of the first game, giving players a sandbox much closer to the launch of the original WoW. New zones, raids, races, abilities, combinations, build strategies, and more are available in WoW: Forever, but the game keeps the first WoW MMO’s original Level 60 cap among other features exclusive to that version. Now that the game has been out for awhile, players are starting to have strong opinions about balancing, exploits, and other features veteran fans might remember were pivotal talking points of the classic World of Warcraft.

World of Warcraft: Forever Might Be the Most Popular Blizzard Game Since the Original WoW

Around 15 million or more characters have been made in World of Warcraft: Forever, within less than a month of the title’s release. Currently, WoW: Forever has more players than World of Warcraft has had in the last 15 years, with a higher count of characters than the MMO has kept in a long time. Before this, WoW: Cataclysm was the biggest expansion for the game, but Forever‘s numbers are actually closer to the first World of Warcraft‘s launch than anything else. The momentum of this game can’t be denied, with so many players returning to the world of Azeroth or jumping into it for the first time.

Some of the biggest praise for WoW: Forever comes from the game’s classic MMO design, where players are given more opportunities to encounter quests through non-linear exploration. Rather than being funneled into linear questlines and scripted segments, players have a greater amount of goals to pursue based on their curiosity. Instead of the game telling you what to do and where to go, characters can party up and simply gain 10-15 quests at a rapid pace just by interacting with the world. More interesting decision making helps elevate the World of Warcraft: Forever experience, but it isn’t without its flaws.

Returning Audiences & New Players Bring Back Fresh Problems That Reflect the First WoW’s Pitfalls

With such an authentic return to form of the original WoW design comes the same problems that forced that game to evolve. Currently, one such problem is the multiple infinite money glitches that players are exploiting to bypass progression and trade, with some players running around with endless cash. Clearing some non-elite enemies in the same location over and over would allow players to loot upwards to 100 raw Gold per hour, farming it endlessly to fetch a king’s ransom. While Blizzard has issued bans and trade blocks to certain accounts as a result, these exploits mirror WoW‘s issues from back in the early 2000s.

Tedium is also a huge enemy of players in World of Warcraft: Forever, as nostalgic design also brings back less fondly remembered grinding for levels, gear, and other content. Poorly itemized gear was vanilla WoW‘s kryptonite at times, along with balancing issues that made class synergy for PvP unbearable. To that point, WoW: Forever has several balance problems as of this time of writing too, such as the underwhelming lack of strength given to certain classes. The Holy Paladin and healer specs from other archetypes are severely handicapped right now, with healing builds struggling to keep up.

Players Worry That Blizzard Not Addressing Old Issues Will Lead to the Same MMO Structure Collapses of the Past

Currently, Blizzard has very few solutions to any of these systemic issues in World of Warcraft: Forever, instead just handing out bans and telling players to pick different builds rather than addressing issues directly. This could be just a problem in timing, as the game is still within its first month of launch, and sweeping balance updates and other changes take time to implement. However, veteran players worry that Blizzard’s slow response time to make changes might lead to increasing friction and frustrating in WoW: Forever, causing players to log off. Right now, some of the biggest issues players want addressed fast are:

Economy crashes due to Gold glitches

Dungeon XP fixes for easier progression

Balancing for dedicated healing builds with various classes

Legacy Point tweaks for greater variety of use

Reducing overall grind to make certain classes faster to level up

Should this game sit within the same problems that plagued the 2004 title that took the world by storm, it may suffer a similar fate. Hardcore classic players will always appreciate the oldest version of the MMO, but nostalgia shouldn’t blind fans to much-needed changes Blizzard could implement quickly with modern resources. For World of Warcraft: Forever to even surpass the appeal of the original WoW, it will have to tackle problems head-on, using 22 years of hindsight as a guiding light to help players who want the best experience possible.

What kind of changes would you make to World of Warcraft: Forever right now? Let us know in the comments below!