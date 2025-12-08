10 Best DC Games, Ranked

It didn’t take long for DC Comics’ many amazing characters to find their way into video games. The first was 1979’s Superman on the Atari 2600, which was also the first game to feature a superhero. Since then, a plethora of games have been released, and while some are excellent, far more are largely forgettable. We’ve sorted through the lot and found the top ten, though we’re only picking one from each franchise, or Arkham games would dominate the list. These ten were chosen based on their popularity, critics’ and fans’ reactions, and most importantly, how much fun they are to play.

10) LEGO DC Super-Villains

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

LEGO DC Super-Villains was released in 2018 across a variety of systems as a spin-off of the LEGO Batman series. As the title implies, the game is centered around supervillains, not heroes, and it’s the first in the series to do so. It includes a two-player cooperative mode common in LEGO games, but it also adds a customizable character, which is an interesting element. The game centers around the bad guys who, after the Justice League disappears, are forced to become Earth’s new protectors and have to fight off a group of supervillains from another universe. Gameplay is similar to other LEGO titles, and LEGO DC Super-Villains was well received, largely due to its excellent story, humor, and focus on the baddies.

9) DC Universe Online

Image courtesy of WB Games

DC Universe Online was released in 2011 on PC and PlayStation 3, and later ported to other systems. It’s a free-to-play MMO set in the DC Universe. Instead of playing a traditional DC superhero, players create a custom character who interacts with known characters. Initially, the game had some bugs, but it’s been actively updated since its release, adding new elements, stories, costumes, equipment, and more as recently as September 2025. It’s easy to get lost in DC Universe Online’s world, flying through the skies or jumping from rooftop to rooftop. The game is notable for featuring Arleen Sorkin’s final performance as Harley Quinn, who passed away in 2023.

8) Justice League: Cosmic Chaos

Image courtesy of Outright Games

Justice League: Cosmic Chaos is a game some adults might have seen and thought, ‘That’s for kids,’ before moving on, which is a mistake. While the graphics are definitely closer to Chibi than DC Comics’ superhero standard, Cosmic Chaos is nonetheless an excellent game. It focuses on Mr. Mxyzptlk, who causes problems in Happy Harbor, Rhode Island, where he declares himself the Mayor. This brings in the Justice League, who must thwart the annoying imp’s manipulative machinations. The game is certainly designed with kids in mind, but there aren’t many adult DC Comics fans who’d come away having anything but a great time playing Justice League: Cosmic Chaos.

7) Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe

Image courtesy of Midway

The eighth installment in the Mortal Kombat franchise brings in the DC Universe in a fun and exciting way. The game was developed and released by Midway in 2008, and it quickly became a hit. It follows Raiden and Superman repelling invasions in their respective worlds, leading to a merging of MK and DC’s villains. Players pick their characters and battle it out using the franchise’s mechanics. While the game didn’t feature much unlockable content, it remains an entertaining title that has excellent controls, and it’s been praised for how well it integrates DC’s characters into the MK universe.

6) Batman: The Enemy Within

Image courtesy of Telltale Games

Batman: The Enemy Within is an episodic point-and-click adventure game from Telltale Games released in 2017 across various systems. It’s a sequel to Batman: The Telltale Series, and features numerous improvements over its predecessor. A total of five episodes of Batman: The Enemy Within were released, the last arriving in March 2018. It’s widely considered to be one of Telltale Games’ best, which is saying something given how expertly the devs revitalized the genre. In an interesting twist, “Episode 2: The Pact” had to be recalled and fixed because it featured a real-world photograph of a murdered Russian ambassador.

5) LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes is the sequel to LEGO Batman: The Videogame, and the second installment in the series, released in 2012. Despite its connection to LEGO DC Super-Villains, it’s in another franchise; you get two LEGO games on this list! Gameplay is similar to other LEGO titles, which means that it’s packed with all sorts of fun references to DC Comics’ greatest superheroes. It’s set in Gotham City and features a huge roster of unlockable characters. Like its predecessor, LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes was a huge hit, garnering another sequel, LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham, released in 2014.

4) Injustice 2

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Injustice 2 is the 2017 sequel to the equally popular 2013 hit, Injustice: Gods Among Us. It continues the storyline surrounding Batman’s insurgency, attempting to restore order following the collapse of Superman’s regime. When The Society arrives, this upsets Batman’s plans, forcing him to free Superman to help fight the new threat. It features excellent controls, a fantastic story, and a comprehensive customization system straight out of an RPG. It’s essentially a merging of a fighting game with an RPG, utilizing mechanics from both to tell a story, and it’s fantastic. While it was a hit, it drew criticism for its microtransaction system, a growing problem in the industry.

3) The Adventures of Batman & Robin

Image courtesy of Konami

While there are numerous examples of modern DC Comics video games, some of the oldest remain the best, including The Adventures of Batman & Robin, which is based on Batman: The Animated Series. The game was released in 1993 on various systems, and two versions are considered the best. The Super Nintendo port is visually superior to the rest in its approximation of the cartoon’s look, while the Genesis version offers better technical gameplay. Regardless of which version you play, the game is an innovative platformer that tells a great story while exemplifying the best elements of the cartoon.

2) Batman: The Video Game

Image courtesy of Sunsoft

The oldest game on this list is one of the best Batman games ever made, released in 1989. Batman: The Video Game is based on the 1989 Batman film and is a platformer with only five levels. It’s a side-scroller, and it integrates many of the Dark Knight’s moves and equipment in his quest to stop the Joker from taking over Gotham City. Games based on movies are often terrible, but you can’t say that of Batman: The Video Game, which remains popular among retro gaming enthusiasts to this day. A similar version was released on the Game Boy in 1990, and while it’s also a great game, the NES version is superior.

1) Batman: Arkham City

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

The entire Arkham franchise consists of some of the greatest superhero games ever made, in and out of DC Comics. Still, because we constrained ourselves to a single entry from the franchise, the one that had to make the list was 2011’s Batman: Arkham City. Many consider it to be the best of the franchise, and it was incredibly successful, selling more than 12.5 million copies. It’s filled with a ton of Batman lore like its predecessor, but expands on the mythos considerably, taking the player on a massive adventure. Batman: Arkham City is not only the best DC Comics game, but it’s arguably one of the best video games ever made, so it had to take the number one slot on this list.

