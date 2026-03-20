6 Best SNES RPGs That Still Hold Up Today

The Super Nintendo was a haven for RPG fans. The genre rode the system’s success to new heights, kicking off a golden age for fans. Arguably, only PlayStation 2 owners had it better than SNES fans. Either way, there are dozens of great role-playing games on the Super Nintendo, but not all of them have stood the test of time. That’s not a knock on those games (they did come out roughly three decades ago), but modern designs have taken the genre to even higher highs. Still, a few great games are worth playing today.

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Here are six SNES RPGs that have stood the test of time.

6) Ogre Battle: The March of the Black Queen

Image courtesy of Square Enix

To be fair, Ogre Battle: The March of the Black Queen is much more of a tactical game than a traditional RPG. If you haven’t played it, think of games like Fire Emblem or Final Fantasy Tactics. Still, it’s an engrossing story that’ll remind you of the good seasons of Game of Thrones. There’s plenty of political intrigue and criss-crossing storylines that keep you constantly pulling at strings.

On top of that, the gameplay is among the best on the system. You won’t find a more in-depth brand of tactics than Ogre Battle. It was relatively easy to get your hands on until recently. Nintendo put it on the Wii via Virtual Console, but has yet to bring it over to its Nintendo Switch Online. Hopefully, that changes soon.

5) Super Mario RPG

Super Mario RPG was a dream come true for Nintendo fans. The console-maker partnered with Square, best known for its Final Fantasy series, to create an RPG using the characters from Super Mario. That’s an incredible combo, and Square knocked it out of the park, delivering one of its best RPGs of the era.

It’s not just the classic RPG combat and storytelling that made Super Mario RPG such a success. Square flexed its comedy muscles, making this one of the funnier games on the system. It also introduced a few new fan-favorite characters, like Geno, and set the stage for future Mario RPGs. The 2023 remake on Switch makes it easier than ever to hop in.

4) Earthbound

Earthbound tossed aside the fantasy theme that most popular RPGs were using at the time. Instead, it went with a whacky version of 1950s Americana, giving it just a dash of sci-fi and a smattering of horror to keep fans on their toes. It was a bold choice for Nintendo, and it worked out wonderfully.

It’s a weird one that some players won’t vibe with, but Earthbound is beloved among its playerbase. There’s a reason Nintendo fans beg the company to release its sequel in English every time there’s a new Direct. Earthbound is a game everyone should try because it’s such a good entry point for new RPG fans.

3) Secret of Mana

Secret of Mana is another great entry point for new RPG players, but for a completely different reason. See, the classic action RPG from Square includes cooperative multiplayer. Up to three players can jump in together, making this a great option for players wanting to explore the world as a group.

Beyond that, Secret of Mana is just an exceptional game. It looks phenomenal and has an expansive plot that’ll take you through an engrossing world filled with people to meet and monsters to fight. You can’t ask for much more, and the addition of multiplayer is the cherry on top of this excellent RPG.

2) Final Fantasy VI

Final Fantasy VI is an important game for a host of reasons. It’s the last game before Square walked away from Nintendo. The companies had enjoyed a good relationship to this point, but when Nintendo decided not to use CD technology for the Nintendo 64, Square moved to Sony’s PlayStation.

It’s also the last Final Fantasy game to feature 2D sprites. Final Fantasy VII brought the series into the third dimension, taking the series to new heights. However, there’s something special about this 2D classic. It also doesn’t hurt that Kefka Palazzo is the best villain in the series’ long history. Here’s hoping we get a remake in the near future.

1) Chrono Trigger

Chrono Trigger is one of the greatest games of all time. The time-traveling RPG surprises you at every turn, and the multiple endings ensure that you’ll keep coming back long after seeing credits for the first time. If you’re looking to play a 16-bit RPG, there is no better choice than Chrono Trigger.

Despite all the praise for Square’s all-time classic, the developer has been reticent to turn it into one of its major series. Fans were treated to one Japan-only spin-off and one sequel. Outside of that, it’s been crickets. Square has never been afraid to milk a good thing (just look at how many Final Fantasy games there are), but has been strangely reserved with Chrono Trigger. It’ll probably never happen, but a third game would be a huge victory for fans.

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