Elite Dangerous Trailblazers Update Released, Here Are the Patch Notes

The first Elite Dangerous update of 2025 has officially launched today. The online space flight simulation game is the fourth installment in the Elite video game series, with this latest title reaching PC players in 2014. Frontier Developments’ open-world representation of the Milky Way has players exploring the galaxy in a new way, considering this is the first installment to have a massive multiplayer gameplay experience. The Elite Dangerous: Trailblazers patch notes bring a brand-new System Colonization mechanic that will aid in creating a thriving economy, a new operations port, or a busy trade hub.
With the new System in place, Elite Dangerous update 4.1.00 fixes tracker issues with loot spawning, nameplates, and exploits. Cosmetics were also addressed, with changes made to visual issues and inconsistencies with shipkit assets. There is a hefty amount to download with this patch, but these seem to address some minor issues. Adding the new System Colonization mechanic is the key aspect of this Elite Dangerous update, so players should look forward to utilizing this in the game.
To get a look at the official patch notes for the new Elite Dangerous: Trailblazers update, you can find them down below.
Elite Dangerous: Trailblazers Update 4.1.00 Patch Notes
Features of Note
- New System Colonisation feature
- System Colonisation will initially be available in a Beta format. Whilst features and progress will remain permanent we will be reviewing and adjusting balancing and numbers for resources and distances as the Beta progresses.
- The Mandalay ship is now purchasable for Odyssey players via the shipyard for Credits
Issue Tracker Fixes:
- Fixed no loot spawning in settlements outside of Powerplay systems. – Issue ID: 67130
- Adjustments made to the behaviour for limpets. – Issue ID: 67049
- Fixed Powerplay Assignments sending players to hack holoscreens that were not in the specified system. – Issue ID: 68199
- Fixed nameplates of Fleet Carriers not correctly displaying in the hangar. – Issue ID: 67340
- Fixed a crash when viewing Powerplay Strategic view on the Galaxy Map in VR. – Issue ID: 67146
- Fixed orbit lines displaying in only one eye in VR. – Issue ID: 66591
- Fixed instances of UI clicking sound persisting. – Issue ID: 70714
- Fixed instances of the Cobra Mk V being attacked when docked at settlements. Issue ID: 70727
- Fixed incorrect colouring of Mandalay Quest tanks. – Issue ID: 71382
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an exploit for illegitimately getting Codex entries
- Fixed an exploit where its possible to refresh core asteroids and subsurface deposits
- Removed AX Combat chatter from AI pilots from the Titan Aftermath scenario in Sol
- Adjusted Cobra Mk V landing gear when deploying an SRV
- Fixed an instance of triangular shadowing artifacts on planetary landing pad
- Fixed exposed text string in OnFoot Conflict Zone post-conflict overview screen
- Fixed Power Contact displaying lower Merits payout for data/commodity activities than what is actually being received
- Fixed the Powerplay help screen depth in VR
- Odyssey Settlements should now have a schematic when targeted
- Adjusted multicrew seats for Cobra Mk V to stop cockpit panel clipping through crew members external panel
- Fixed exposed text strings when targeting certain subtargets of the Cobra Mk V
- Fixed activity filter for Arissa Lavigny-Duval not working in the Powerplay Activity Filter sub menu within the Galaxy Map.
- Various text fixes for Powerplay scenarios
- Fix for galaxy map elements rendering over panels in various instances
- Fix for being able to trigger supercruise assist message when in SCO
- Fix for being unable to complete “Transport Powerplay Commodities” activity due to UI not listing them for hand-in
- Fixed minor holes in cockpit of the Cobra Mk V
- Adjustments to some texture resolutions on the Cobra Mk V
- Fixed visual issues with heat vents on Cobra Mk V
- Adjustments made to glass textures on the cockpit of the Cobra Mk V
Cosmetics:
- Fixed some inconsistencies with the Void paintjobs and shipkit assets
- Adjustments to reflections on metallic paintjobs for the Federal Gunship
- Made naming of Cobra Mk V shipkits more consistent across localised languages
- Made naming of Mandalay shipkits more consistent across localised languages
- Fixed HUD elements rending over the top of Powerplay banner bobbleheads
- Fixed some inconsistent ship wear values between the main hull of the Mandalay and some of its shipkit pieces
- Adjusted brightness of the Ruby Anniversary paintjob icons in livery to be visually clearer
- Adjusted Powerplay banner position for the Mandalay
- Fixed instances of decals being mirrored in the Mandalay’s left decal slot
- Fixed visual issues on the Powerplay banner for the Alliance Crusader
- Fixed livery camera for the “Spoiler” slot on the Asp Scout showing the front of the ship
- Fixed livery camera clipping into the ceiling for the Asp Explorer “Spoiler” slot preview
- Fixed instances of livery cameras for the Alliance Crusader being blocked by hangar cables
- Fixed some localisation issues with the Ruby Anniversary Gold decal
- Improved readability of some Fleet Carrier nameplates
- Fixed texture issues with Beluga Liner shipkit pieces