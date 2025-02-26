Elite Dangerous Trailblazers Update Released, Here Are the Patch Notes

The first Elite Dangerous update of 2025 has officially launched today. The online space flight simulation game is the fourth installment in the Elite video game series, with this latest title reaching PC players in 2014. Frontier Developments’ open-world representation of the Milky Way has players exploring the galaxy in a new way, considering this is the first installment to have a massive multiplayer gameplay experience. The Elite Dangerous: Trailblazers patch notes bring a brand-new System Colonization mechanic that will aid in creating a thriving economy, a new operations port, or a busy trade hub.

With the new System in place, Elite Dangerous update 4.1.00 fixes tracker issues with loot spawning, nameplates, and exploits. Cosmetics were also addressed, with changes made to visual issues and inconsistencies with shipkit assets. There is a hefty amount to download with this patch, but these seem to address some minor issues. Adding the new System Colonization mechanic is the key aspect of this Elite Dangerous update, so players should look forward to utilizing this in the game.

To get a look at the official patch notes for the new Elite Dangerous: Trailblazers update, you can find them down below.

Features of Note

New System Colonisation feature System Colonisation will initially be available in a Beta format. Whilst features and progress will remain permanent we will be reviewing and adjusting balancing and numbers for resources and distances as the Beta progresses.

The Mandalay ship is now purchasable for Odyssey players via the shipyard for Credits

Issue Tracker Fixes:

Fixed no loot spawning in settlements outside of Powerplay systems. – Issue ID: 67130

Adjustments made to the behaviour for limpets. – Issue ID: 67049

Fixed Powerplay Assignments sending players to hack holoscreens that were not in the specified system. – Issue ID: 68199

Fixed nameplates of Fleet Carriers not correctly displaying in the hangar. – Issue ID: 67340

Fixed a crash when viewing Powerplay Strategic view on the Galaxy Map in VR. – Issue ID: 67146

Fixed orbit lines displaying in only one eye in VR. – Issue ID: 66591

Fixed instances of UI clicking sound persisting. – Issue ID: 70714

Fixed instances of the Cobra Mk V being attacked when docked at settlements. Issue ID: 70727

Fixed incorrect colouring of Mandalay Quest tanks. – Issue ID: 71382

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an exploit for illegitimately getting Codex entries

Fixed an exploit where its possible to refresh core asteroids and subsurface deposits

Removed AX Combat chatter from AI pilots from the Titan Aftermath scenario in Sol

Adjusted Cobra Mk V landing gear when deploying an SRV

Fixed an instance of triangular shadowing artifacts on planetary landing pad

Fixed exposed text string in OnFoot Conflict Zone post-conflict overview screen

Fixed Power Contact displaying lower Merits payout for data/commodity activities than what is actually being received

Fixed the Powerplay help screen depth in VR

Odyssey Settlements should now have a schematic when targeted

Adjusted multicrew seats for Cobra Mk V to stop cockpit panel clipping through crew members external panel

Fixed exposed text strings when targeting certain subtargets of the Cobra Mk V

Fixed activity filter for Arissa Lavigny-Duval not working in the Powerplay Activity Filter sub menu within the Galaxy Map.

Various text fixes for Powerplay scenarios

Fix for galaxy map elements rendering over panels in various instances

Fix for being able to trigger supercruise assist message when in SCO

Fix for being unable to complete “Transport Powerplay Commodities” activity due to UI not listing them for hand-in

Fixed minor holes in cockpit of the Cobra Mk V

Adjustments to some texture resolutions on the Cobra Mk V

Fixed visual issues with heat vents on Cobra Mk V

Adjustments made to glass textures on the cockpit of the Cobra Mk V

Cosmetics: