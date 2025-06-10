Satisfactory Just Introduced a Ton of New Features with Its First Major Update

Coffee Stain Studios’ popular factory-building game, Satisfactory, saw its full 1.0 release in September 2024. Since then, the developer has been hard at work with a massive first content update. Though fans have had some sneak peeks and previews, the new features have only been available via the experimental branch. Until now, that is. Today, June 10th, Satisfactory update 1.1 has finally launched into the stable branch of the game. This marks the first major update since launch, and it’s bringing in a whole host of exciting new features for gamers to enjoy.
Since launching in September 2024, Satisfactory has gained popularity as an enjoyable factory simulator set on an alien planet. The game offers unlimited potential to craft your own complex structures to streamline production while exploring an alien planet. It is available for 1-4 players, offering multiplayer fun. And with its first big update, Satisfactory is getting even better.
Satisfactory update 1.1 is now available on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. It brings in several exciting new features, from quality of life improvements to new ways to build your factory. Some of the big highlights include full controller support and some big improvements to Photo Mode. But of course, there’s also new conveyor buildings, updates to railway systems, and more.
As the first major content update since 1.0, this Satisfactory patch is a true game-changer. With many highly requested features and quality-of-life improvements, this update paves the way for a smooth console release later this year.
Satisfactory Update 1.1 Patch Note Highlights
This update is a big one, bringing in plenty of new content for gamers to enjoy. To get a sense of the key details, here are the highlights from today’s Satisfactory 1.1 patch notes.
Controller Support
- Support for Xbox and DualSense controllers
Photo Mode Overhaul
- Refreshed photo mode UI
- New settings to explore, including color adjustments, filters, etc.
- Dolly Mode, allowing players to craft scripted scenes
Additional Conveyor Buildings
- Conveyor Throughput Monitor runs calculations on production lines to improve efficiency
- Conveyor Wall Hole maximizes factory floor space
- Priority Merger helps players prioritize tasks for the best production lines
Changes to Railway Systems
- More complex train mechanics
- Trains can derail if not stopped before the end of the line, creating runaway trains
- Buffer Stops that can help stop trains
Improved Pioneer Travel Options
- More flexible Hypertube system options
- Hypertube Junction that connects hypertubes to 3 different paths
- Hypertube Branch to split hypertubes into 2 paths
- Personnel Elevator enables incremental vertical travel, with options to name floors and customize button icons
Quality of Life Improvements
- Straight and Curved Pipeline build modes
- Improvements to Nudging, allowing for vertical movement and unlimited range
- Soft clearance for Conveyor Poles and Pipelines
- Accessibility option to disable camera shakes for gamers with motion sickness
- “No Fuel” setting available in Advanced Game Settings
- Visual & audio improvements
Satisfactory 1.1 is available now for gamers on PC via Steam or Epic Games. The game is set to release for consoles later this year, with the exact date to be determined.