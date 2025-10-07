Osiris Reborn Can Give The Expanse Fans One Thing the Show Never Could

While The Expanse never had a chance to finish its story, that didn’t keep it from becoming a fan favorite, and now the series is venturing into the realm of video games once more with The Expanse: Osiris Reborn. Osiris Reborn is a third-person action RPG set in the beloved science fiction world, and fans who jump in will discover a grand adventure that tasks them with keeping their crew together and working as a team in a battle with a truly powerful organization. While we’ve had other extensions of The Expanse before, Osiris Reborn can give Expanse fans the one thing that the TV show never could.

Those who have read author James S.A. Corey’s original novels are quite familiar with the term Belter, which is a term used to describe people who are born in the asteroid belt. Belters have a different physiology thanks to their birthplace, as they are much taller and lankier than people on Earth. In the show, fans only had the chance to see a Belter once during the show’s pilot episode, but Osiris Reborn has revealed that you can play as either an Earther, a Martian, or a Belter, and this means it has the potential to do what the show couldn’t.

The Expanse: Osiris Reborn Could Create the World the Show Couldn’t

While a Belter does show up in the first episode of the show, it’s only in one scene, which happens to be a scene where Chrisjen Avasarala is torturing a Belter with the use of gravity. Belters have biologically adapted to their lower gravity environment, and some with questionable morals started to use that fact as a way to torture for information, bringing Belters to Earth and using the planet’s much stronger gravity as a weapon.

Outside of that one scene, though, Belters don’t appear in the show moving forward, and that’s likely because their unique aesthetic and look were too challenging to create throughout an entire season, too expensive, or a mix of the two.

The world of video games changes that however, as those same constraints aren’t as much of an issue. Not only will we likely see far more Belters just in the world, but Osiris Reborn lets you choose whether your ship’s captain is a Belter, so you could very well be walking around as a character that wasn’t all that possible during the show’s run.

The screenshots actually give us our first look at this reality, as some of the images seem to be focused on a player character who is a bit taller than others on the screen, but regardless of who you choose, you’ll be in the third-person view and utilizing cover and various weapons to make your way across levels.

When you’re not out in the world taking down enemies, you’ll be building your rapport with your teammates, and the game also highlights how the choices you make under pressure will shape the various relationships amongst your crew. Two of those companions will fight alongside you during combat, while others will assist from a distance with specialties like hacking or distraction.

When you are out in the world, you’ll visit iconic locations like Ganymede, Ceres, Mars, and Luna, and you’ll talk to locals and uncover secrets while utilizing your skills to influence things along the way. There’s also a tease that some familiar faves or voices could show up along the way.

The Expanse: Osiris Reborn is headed to Steam, but there’s no release date as of yet. That said, players can become Early Adopters through Founders Packs. There’s a Standard Pack, Deluxe Pack, Miller’s Pack, and Collector’s Editions, and each one comes with a different set of exclusives for becoming a Founder.

