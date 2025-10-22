4 Games to Play If You Loved Elden Ring but Don’t Have 100+ Hours to Spare

Elden Ring is one of the best games of the last decade, partially because of its enormous open-world map, filled with gear to loot and bosses to fight. If you don’t have time to dedicate to diving into developer FromSoftware’s gigantic world, you can still get a taste of that scale and spectacle at a smaller scale. The four games listed below will still require a solid time sink, but none of them will take you even half as long as Elden Ring, making them relatively easy to knock out. Of course, none of these games will exactly capture Elden Ring’s vibe, but they all bring elements that’ll satisfy fans of the all-timer.

Here are four shorter games that can satisfy that Elden Ring itch.

4) Ghost of Yōtei

Ghost of Yōtei is very different from Elden Ring in combat. It’s much more stealth-focused, though there is an increased use of magic from Tsushima, which plays a bit into Elden Ring‘s gimmick. That said, the open world is a joy to explore, largely because Ghost of Yōtei is visually stunning.

That said, if you’re looking for a similar game, Rise of the Rōnin might be more up your alley. Either way, you won’t be spending more than 50 hours in any of these games unless you’re looking to 100% them. That’s a far cry from the time commitment you need for Elden Ring, making Yōtei, Tsushima, and Rōnin solid options.

3) Lies of P

Lies of P takes things back into the other direction, giving players jaw-dropping action role-playing combat. Sure, Lies of P feels more like Bloodborne than Elden Ring with its combat speed, but you’re firmly in the FromSoft-like territory.

While it doesn’t have a massive open world to explore, the linear levels in Lies of P are appropriately sprawling, giving players plenty to explore. That also means its run time is much shorter, even if you aren’t the best Soulslike player out there.

If you’re looking for a Steampunk-infused take on the FromSoft formula, Lies of P is an incredible option. If nothing else, it’s worth playing through to see the bonkers cutscene setting up one of the more ridiculous sequels you’ll ever see.

2) Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning

Image courtesy of 38 Studios

Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning is, in a few ways, a stain on the video game industry. Publisher 38 Studios assembled a murderer’s row of talent, including artist Todd McFarlane and composer Grant Kirkhope, to deliver a single-player experience that felt like playing through a fully featured MMO.

Essentially, it was supposed to be a single-player version of World of Warcraft set in a brand-new universe partially created by the famous writer R.A. Salvatore. From a combat and visual perspective, they nailed it, but everything else was mediocre. That, and a few poor business decisions, eventually led to the studio closing its doors.

Fortunately, you don’t have to worry about any of that. If you’re looking for an enticing new world to dive into, filled with quests and monsters to fight, KOA is an excellent option. It feels much closer to classic God of War than Elden Ring, but the fantasy world will feel very familiar to fans of the latter.

1) The First Berserker: Khazan

Of the four games on this list, Khazan is the closest you’ll get to a true Elden Ring clone. Developer Neople has been clear that FromSoft’s work served as an inspiration, though there are also notes of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice in the combat.

Either way, Khazan‘s boss fights are some of the best in the business. They showcase the depth of the combat system and feel as close to a FromSoft fight as anyone else has ever gotten. It’s not quite perfect, but it’s dang close.

And while Khazan doesn’t quite get there in terms of mission and world design, Khazan features a gorgeous anime-inspired look that helps it stand out in the crowded genre. Best of all? Khazan will only take you about 35 hours to finish, giving you plenty of time to jump into another game.

