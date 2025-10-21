Ghost of Yotei Director Opens Up on Plans for DLC

The director behind Ghost of Yotei, the new, open-world samurai game from PlayStation, has opened up about the potential for DLC to be released in the future. Currently, with Ghost of Yotei still so new, future single-player content for the title hasn’t yet been announced, but that hasn’t kept fans from hoping that it will one day come about. Now, one of the game’s directors has spoken openly on the subject and has given players an idea of what might be happening.

Speaking to Game Informer, Ghost of Yotei co-director Jason Connell explained that Sucker Punch is currently at the point where it’s trying to gauge what fans would want if DLC were to happen. Connell said that this process of gathering feedback has helped the studio in the past, specifically with Ghost of Tsushima. While he didn’t outright confirm or deny the possibility of DLC, he indicated that Sucker Punch as a whole has not yet decided either way what it will look to do.

“I think for us, we are at the spot in the project where we just get to put it out there and see what’s resonating with people and what people love and what people feel like they wish they maybe knew more about Atsu,” Connell said. “You get this rare opportunity to actually listen to millions of people about what resonated within a story versus maybe what didn’t or what are the holes. And I think that’s the mode that you want to be in. And that’s sort of the gift. Certainly we love Atsu, and we think it’s a great character. And just like with Jin, if there’s rooms to improve it or to bring some new elements to life or clarity for the narrative’s sake and it falls within what is best for Sucker Punch, then we’ll certainly take a hard look at that for sure.”

Ghost of Yotei DLC Seems Likely

If I had to guess, Ghost of Yotei will likely get DLC one day. The reason for this belief is that, well, Ghost of Tsushima also received new story content after its launch. The Iki Island expansion for Tsushima launched in tandem with the Director’s Cut version of the game, which arrived on PS5 roughly one year after its PS4 release. While there’s no guarantee that Sucker Punch will follow the same strategy with Yotei, history tells us that the studio is very much open to creating single-player DLC.

There’s also the fact that Sucker Punch has already announced that new content will be coming to Ghost of Yotei in the future. While not single-player in nature, the co-op mode Ghost of Yotei: Legends is set to arrive in 2026 as a free update. The advent of Legends at the very least confirms that Sucker Punch isn’t anywhere close to being done with its work on Yotei, which leaves the door open to the company also creating a new single-player expansion centered around Atsu. If this does indeed happen, though, we likely won’t hear more until next year at the earliest.

In the meantime, Ghost of Yotei is currently available to play now and is exclusive to PS5.