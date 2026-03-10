5 Beloved Games That Will Likely Never Come Back

Like it or not, this era of gaming is one heavily dependent on remakes, remasters, or ports of classic titles that fans clamor about often. Games like Final Fantasy 7 Remake brought back a nostalgic journey for a new audience, but not every game ever made can receive the same treatment. In fact, some of the most revered titles from the past are unlikely to ever return, either due to legal obstacles or severe shifts in that series’ direction.

Not all franchises in gaming are “dead” these days, as enough love for an older game can bring it back if its audience is loud enough. For example, the Marvel vs Capcom series, once locked to older console ports, was brought back by Capcom in the Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection bundle. Sometimes, all fans want is just a version of an older game on current devices, a port to PC systems, or some form of remaster that overcomes the limitations of enjoying games from the past.

5. Bloodborne

Unfortunately, recent developments have proven that Bloodborne isn’t coming back anytime soon, mainly due to internal disagreements between FromSoftware and Sony Interactive. Bloodborne is, arguably, FromSoft’s most celebrated Soulslike, featuring a Victorian setting with fast-paced trick weapons and firearms to craft a unique adventure the action RPG genre has rarely seen before or since. However, as a PlayStation 4 exclusive, its hardware limitation has been something fans have wanted to overcome ever since its initial release.

Even with PlayStation 5 compatibility, Bloodborne‘s dated visuals are locked to 30 FPS, with stuttering and performance issues abound. This has caused fan outcry for a PC port or remaster of some kind, let alone a remake. As of 2026, internal reports have been shared regarding Bloodborne‘s status following the closure of Bluepoint Studios, a development group responsible for the Demon’s Souls remake. Apparently, this team expected to create a Bloodborne remaster or remake when they were acquired by Sony, but FromSoft blocked any pitched attempt.

Despite Sony’s attempts, internal reports from the larger group behind PlayStation claim that FromSoft has rejected 10 or more different pitches for a Bloodborne remake of any kind. This likely comes from FromSoft’s own reverence to Bloodborne, a game that broke the mold of their usual formula in the same way Elden Ring would do several years later. However, with such a hold on Bloodborne, it’s unlikely FromSoft will allow anything new related to the game until the perfect opportunity comes along.

4. Fallout 1 & 2

The original Fallout and Fallout 2 are excellent CRPGs that represent a very particular era in gaming, specifically when titles for a computer were meant to emulate tabletop role-playing experiences. Each game is notable for its intricately crafted world and characters, featuring the first instances of the post-apocalyptic nuclear wasteland players would fall in love with in future installments. Yet, the sequels for the first two Fallout games is precisely why the original titles will never get remade.

Fallout‘s direction was irrevocably changed with Fallout 3, which turned the CRPGs into open-world action-adventure titles with FPS elements. Designed by Bethesda Studios, Fallout 3 transformed and popularized the series, leading to follow-up games like Fallout: New Vegas and Fallout 4, which also provide huge open explorations through unique wastelands. Although New Vegas‘ RPG systems mimic the original games, such a significant departure means that Fallout and Fallout 2 have been somewhat lost to time.

3. Dino Crisis

There have been no shortage of new games featuring action against dinosaurs, from Capcom’s Exoprimal or the upcoming Turok Origins from Saber Interactive. Sci-fi action against prehistoric creatures can trace back to Dino Crisis, a survival horror game also made by Capcom back in 1999. Almost a spiritual cousin to the Resident Evil series, Dino Crisis is not a perfect game, but one with a unique protagonist and robust gameplay that fans have wanted to see come back in some way.

Unfortunately, the success of Resident Evil Requiem and other survival horror titles seems to diminish the chances of Dino Crisis ever returning. The absurdity of dinosaurs in a survival horror setting may not have the same charm as it did before, making a game like Dino Crisis hard to justify. Although this game could easily get a remake that transforms its gameplay like Resident Evil 2, the existence of similar titles like Tokyo Scramble may mean that Dino Crisis is destined to remain lost in the cracks.

2. Chrono Trigger

Chrono Trigger is almost a timeless masterpiece, representing the quintessential JRPG for many to this day. Unfortunately, the game is also a victim of its own success, as any attempts to remake or remaster it have been halted for fear of damaging its legacy. Even as developer Square Enix remasters older JRPGs like Dragon Quest with HD-2D versions, Chrono Trigger is unlikely to receive the same support.

This comes from a lack of support of original developers on the game, along with the complicated legal issues surrounding the game’s art and music. The designs of characters in Chrono Trigger are famously created by the legendary mangaka Akira Toriyama, the creator of the Dragon Ball series. With his death in 2024, it would be even harder to remake or remaster Chrono Trigger, meaning that the game is likely to stay exactly where it is in terms of availability.

1. Titanfall

The FPS genre has many credits to give Titanfall 2, but also the first Titanfall that set up several features now seen everywhere in the genre. Omni-directional movement, wall jumping, high-speed sprinting, and other forms of mobility started in Titanfall, but besides its sequel, the original game has not returned in any way after its release in 2014. This is partly due to Respawn Entertainment shifting their focus to the live service title Apex Legends, but there are other factors at play.

Titanfall 2 is one of the most beloved FPS games out there, even today. However, while it remains a stellar experience, for both its multiplayer and campaign story, the original Titanfall is one that would benefit most from a return of some kind. The problem is, Electronic Arts (EA) is reluctant to greenlight any Titanfall project, whether it be a remake, remaster, or sequel to Titanfall 2. Despite fans begging for anything Titanfall related, EA is more than comfortable diverting Respawn’s attention elsewhere.

The large-scale battles of mechs and humans in Titanfall was appealing, but it simply didn’t garner as big of an audience as Apex Legends does now. As long as the battle royale continues being successful, it’s doubtful that the original Titanfall will come back in any meaningful way.

