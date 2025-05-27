Resident Evil 2 Director Would “Love” to Make a New Dino Crisis

Hideki Kamiya has had a long and impressive history in the video game industry. During his time at Capcom alone, the director was responsible for classic games like Resident Evil 2, Viewtiful Joe, and Okami, before creating the Bayonetta series with PlatinumGames. After several years away from Capcom, Kamiya is back and working on a new entry in the Okami series. During a new interview with The MinnMax Show, Kamiya was asked about his interest in returning to Resident Evil. Kamiya shot down the idea, but seemed more open to Dino Crisis, saying “I’d love to give it a shot.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dino Crisis first launched on the original PlayStation back in 1999. The series spawned two sequels, but has not been heard from since 2003. Despite this, fans have been clamoring for a new series entry for years now, and Capcom has offered several hints that it’s at least considering a new game, or at least a remake. Last summer, the results of the Capcom Super Elections were shared, which saw Dino Crisis come out on top in a survey question asking participants the series they “would like to see get a sequel or new game.” Following the release of Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, Dino Crisis was listed on another survey asking players about potential “deluxe remasters.”

regina faces a dinosaur opponent in the original dino crisis game from 1999

At this point, it’s evident that Capcom is at least considering a return for Dino Crisis, even if it’s not necessarily in the works right now. There are lots of dormant video game franchises throughout the video game industry, and most don’t get referenced as much as Dino Crisis has over the last few years; Capcom even made note of the game’s 25th anniversary last year, despite not having a new release to announce or celebrate. Clearly this is a series that’s still on the minds of those at the company.

Right now, the odds of Kamiya being the one to bring back Dino Crisis seem pretty slim. The Okami sequel seems to be in the early stages of development at the moment, which means the director should be pretty busy. Kamiya has also openly talked about lots of projects lately, even sharing his desire to return to Scalebound, an Xbox exclusive cancelled all the way back in 2017. Right now, it seems like Kamiya is keeping his options open for his next project, whatever that might end up being.

RELATED: Five Horror Games That Desperately Need Remakes or Remasters

The original Dino Crisis was directed by Shinji Mikami, who had previously directed the original Resident Evil in 1996. Mikami stayed on as producer for the Resident Evil sequel in 1998, but with Kamiya taking over as director. Unsurprisingly, the two horror series share a lot of the same DNA between them, not just because of the developers that worked on them, but also because of the similar gameplay. As such, there would be something really fitting about having Kamiya return for a new Dino Crisis. However, we’ll have to wait and see if it actually happens.

Are you hoping to see a new Dino Crisis game someday? Would you like to see Hideki Kamiya involved? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!